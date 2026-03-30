A Nigerian woman who offered to get married to an autistic member of Omega Power Ministry has shared what prompted her decision

In a video, she disclosed how everything transpired and how she suddenly took the bold step to get married

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages

A Nigerian woman who volunteered to marry an autistic member of Omega Power Ministry explained the personal conviction that led to her unexpected decision.

Her explanation emerged after mixed reactions followed news of the marriage on social media.

Woman gets married to autistic OPM member, gives reason. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija.

Source: Instagram

Woman explains reason for marrying autistic man

While many observers expressed admiration and support, others questioned her motives and the circumstances surrounding the union.

In a video shared by @gossipmillnaija, the woman spoke about the incident and what caused her decision.

She explained that she was a member of the church Omega Power Ministry and initially paid little attention when the church’s General Overseer announced the search for a wife for the man.

According to her, the situation changed shortly afterwards when she experienced what she believed to be a spiritual order from 'God' during the night, urging her to act immediately.

She recalled feeling hesitant at first, struggling internally before eventually accepting what she believed was a spiritual assignment.

She stated that she had previously received several marriage proposals but had chosen to remain unmarried because of a vow she made to dedicate herself completely to God until receiving clear direction about a husband.

Her decision, she explained, came from the belief that fulfilling this instruction formed part of her religious commitment and obedience to God.

After reaching that conclusion, she contacted the church to inform them that she intended to step forward.

Woman shares why she married autistic OPM member. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Facebook

In her words:

"By the grace of God, I am a member of OPM, and to the glory of God and his mercy, I am standing before the great congregation of God and before our Lord Jesus Christ because of what he sent me, and I am here to fulfill what he sent me. When daddy made this announcement last week, I didn't put any interest. Not knowing God has a purpose for me. So it was about three days ago, I wanted to sleep, and the spirit of God woke me up. "Get up, my daughter, go and fulfill what I asked you to do."

"I was dragging. The spirit of God said, "Go." I am a beautiful woman. People have been coming for my hand in marriage, but because I told doctor Jesus, "My body is for you," I will not defy this body until you give me my husband. If you did not give me, I will serve you; if you give me, I will serve you. It is a vow I made. And again, when that spirit told me, immediately I texted daddy, I also texted mommy welfare, and I told her, "Yes, I will be the one. I want to pay that sacrifice." It is a sacrifice; it is a very big sacrifice. When I look at our Lord Jesus Christ, the sacrifice he paid on the cross of Calvary, nothing is too big for me to do the same for our Lord Jesus Christ. This guy, young man here, is a child of God, an adopted child of daddy, our daddy GO.

"So when God told me, immediately the spirit was just letting me, and I was texting daddy, I told daddy, "I will do it. I will marry him" .Not only marry, but I will take care of you as a son, as my king, as a husband, as a brother. Because if I know people will kick against you, people will say all manner of things, but I am after what the Lord Jesus sent me. Because I made a vow to God, any day I defile this body, let him not spare my life, two seconds let him kill me. That is the vow I made to God."

Reactions as autistic man's wife speaks

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"The boy dnt even knw wht is going on, he's just happy to be in a black fine suit."

Pablo_floki wrote:

"I will take care of him as my son. Mummy, hope your other children are aware of this decision?"

Made.of.ink said:

"When Daahdii made this announcement."

Iamamedu said:

"Lucky udu is load soon. How many of you remember this woman?"

Ef.chapo added:

"She just dey remember all the benefits naso the testimony just dey enter wonders."

See the post below:

Physically challenged man gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Olajide Mayowa Kehinde, who was born normal like many other children.

However, at some point in his life, he became physically disabled and could not remember exactly what got him crippled.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng