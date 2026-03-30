A young man who struggled before he gained admission to study English at the University of Ibadan has graduated

He opened up about his struggles before gaining admission and what he had achieved so far before he finally graduated from UI

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young man, Emmanuel Awoko, celebrated as he completed his studies in English from the University of Ibadan.

Celebrating his achievement, an excited Emmanuel narrated how he struggled before he gained admission.

A University of Ibadan student who struggled before he gained admission bags English degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Emmanuel Awoko

Source: UGC

Man who struggled before UI admission bags degree

On his LinkedIn page, Emmanuel Awoko recounted how he was dwelling in the slums of Lagos and seemed unfit as a UI student.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Halfway to 50, but fully on purpose anyway. Dear reader, This is not the regular conversation on my profile here, but I think it is one of those posts that I should keep here for memory's sake.

"By this time tomorrow, I will be celebrating my birthday, and for the age in view, I should be deeply grateful for how far I have come, while trusting God for a further clear path!

"And here is my reflection note: I didn't break in the face of challenges. It has been tough, really; I have cried, I have been neglected and rejected, I have failed many times, I have seen friends walk out of my life, and I have regretted my actions and inactions, among many others.

"But lol, being a LEPO boy from the streets of Oyo has taught me that interesting side of diligence, audacity, hard work, and godly character. This day reminds me of those years past when the major means of survival was to hawk fruits, groundnuts, and some other things. (Anyways, the story is still unfolding.) It also reminds me of that year when I found myself on the streets of Lagos, whining and dining in a slum for months, and all of that was just me trying to find a way to survive.

"I am also reminded of that year when I was told that the University of Ibadan is not for average students like me. Even while I was trying so hard, securing a good JAMB score to ensure that I got admitted, my efforts were rubbed off.

"I am also reminded of that year when friends and family thought I had given up on education simply because I was actively working on site projects, trained, tested, and tracked for years, always moving around sculptors and tilers. (Then, I still kept my steeze and composure—always going to site with Vaseline, lol.)

"I am again reminded of those early days when I was weak and broken, yet I was the one stirring confidence in others. (I narrated this side to someone recently, and the person tagged it resilience.) All for good, but I think adulthood came very early for me. And for my major wins, the journey is still unfolding, many notes.

"But I confidently announce that I have impacted the lives of more than 1,000 students through the platform of JAMB and SSCE tutorials from my local community, having worked as a Use of English and Literature tutor for over 6-7 years.

"I have served as a leader across several portfolios with a good and solid track record. I have also successfully completed my Bachelor's degree from the University of Ibadan. And lastly, I am alive, ready, and active for future impact. And cheers to greatness."

Reactions trail UI English graduate's post

Yusirat Oyeleke said:

"Best wishes on your journey ahead."

Adelanke Joy said:

"Hmm, Happy birthday in advance and more wins, the sky is not the limit."

A University of Ibadan student who struggled to gain admission bags English degree. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng