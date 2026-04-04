Controversy has continued to trail the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son after a video raised questions about the timing of key disclosures

The bride disclosed after the wedding that she was a mother of three, and her children’s father was late after the wedding

A rare video has shown the new couple attending an event, and netizens shared what they observed about the viral couple

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of Aboy, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A few days after the wedding, the newlywed couple was seen attending an event together, sparking reactions from netizens.

A rare video shows viral autistic man and his new wife attending event days after wedding. Photo: Omega Power Ministry

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

New video of autistic OPM man, wife emerges

Four days after the wedding, the couple were filmed attending an event hosted by the church; both dressed in matching outfits.

In the video shared by @opm_hub on TikTok, the autistic man was seen sitting while his wife was having her seat beside him.

The video was captioned:

"Aboy is really happy. See the joy in his face #OPM #OmegaPowerMinistries #chibuzorgiftchinyere #aboyopm #trending."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Legit.ng had reported that the event attended by the autistic man and his wife was organised by OPM to mark World Autism Day.

During the event, Apostle Chibuzor announced that he had changed Aboy's name, revealing the new name of the autistic man.

He also spoke about the man's age, which had been a subject of controversy since the marriage occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

A rare video shows viral autistic man and wife attending event days after wedding. Photo: Omega Power Ministry

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail new video of viral OPM couple

The new video of the viral couple sparked mixed reactions from netizens on social media.

Shugalee said:

"Keeping up with the aboyssss."

Peacechris818 said:

"But Una no do photo shoot na."

south_Lucifa said:

"Na photo shoot be marriage? All these there photos. News . And video blogs flying all over the social media.. which photo shoot pass am? … what’s ur own definition of photo shoot

Sure stitches said:

"Nothing has really change about the boy ooo."

Immaculater Obong said:

"check well. something ve changed."

Praise said:

"what if Aboy decide to divorce her now."

Piro Piro said:

"Does Aboy aware that he's married?"

ms_nob said:

"Make Una open page na shuuu,Keeping up with the aboys."

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng