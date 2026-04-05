Amid controversies trailing the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son, the new couple have been given new gifts and position

The church founder gifted his newlywed adopted autistic son a new car and a plot of land, including a new position in church

Photos of the car and presentation were shared on social media, showing the reaction from the autistic man's wife to the gifts

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

Amid the controversy, Apostle Chibuzor of OPM has gifted a new car and a plot of land to his newlywed autistic son and his wife.

An OPM pastor gifts car and land to autistic man, gives him new post in church. Photo: OPM

Source: UGC

The marriage between Aboy (now Elijah) and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

OPM pastor gifts autistic man land, car

On his Facebook page, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere shared that Elijah was given a car gift, and the couple also received a plot of land.

He also added that Elijah has been appointed as the Ambassador for the OPM free school for autism and Down syndrome.

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions trail gifts to autistic OPM member

Adeiza Fredrick

"This woman carry grace o."

Oba Ogede said:

"Autism na water. Congratulations to my Aboy. See how he calm and smiling. Omo, car gift for them. Awwn. The Woman go nack autism comot finally tonight."

Timothy Emmanuel said:

"At the end of life,what really matters is not what we bought not what we aquared but what we shared, not our competence but our character, not our success but our impact, live a life that's matters, live a of love. Happy Easter."

Happy Marvelous said:

"This woman sabi fall for ground well well. Congratulations to her. See alleviation."

Chinagorom Gerald said:

"Some people wey dey wait for the right one never see am talk less of owning property. This reminds me of a funny song: Some get shoe but no leg."

JohnMichels Obasi said:

"Aboy wife received so so thing and so so thing, full stop..... Enough of this sugar coating."

Treasures Oghogho Felix said:

"She is always on the floor rolling under financial increase .last week Sunday was cash today na brand new car. Use me as you like ,Aboy am your latest wife. Onyenwem ( my owner) in Mrs Aboy's voice."

OPM autistic man receives car and plot of land, gets new post in church. Photo: OPM

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng