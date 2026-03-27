A Nigerian lady has proudly showcased her solar generator, noting that acquiring it was the best decision she made in 2025

While bragging about its effectiveness, she said it is the real deal and that her life has been at ease since she bought the solar generator

According to her, the solar generator, which she dubbed '1000 watts of pure enjoyment,' powers her television, laptop, fan and other things at home

Okonmah Agatha, a Nigerian lady, has displayed her solar generator, which powers devices and gadgets at home, including her television, laptop, fan and bulbs.

She said that buying the solar generator was the best decision she made in 2025.

A Nigerian lady showcases her effective solar generator on social media. Photo Credit: Okonmah Agatha

Source: Facebook

Lady speaks about her solar generator

In a Facebook post on March 25, Agatha boasted about the solar generator's effectiveness, dubbing it 1000 watts of pure enjoyment and the real deal.

Agatha added that her life has been at ease since she bought the solar generator. She further recounted a marvelling moment when the solar generator powered her blender and her small freezer.

Her Facebook post read:

"The best decision I made last year?

"Buying a solar generator.

"Not your regular Temu “what did I just buy?” kind.This one na real deal.

"1000 watts of pure enjoyment!

"Since then, life has been soft…

"I’m powering my TV, laptop, phones, bulbs, fan — like say NEPA dey owe me apology.

"But wait… the moment that finished me?

"When it carried my blender.

"AND still handled my small freezer???

"Omoooo…

"Small body, BIG engine!!!

"Catch me sipping chilled water like a CEO of enjoyment.

"All powered by my small but mighty machine.

"Technology, you do this one.

"Somebody shout POWERRRRR!!!

"Once small money enter my hand again, na big solar upgrade straight!

"Because let me remind you.

"I am a certified Minister of Enjoyment.

"I did NOT come to this world to suffer."

A Nigerian lady flaunts her solar generator, which she bought in 2025. Photo Credit: Okonmah Agatha

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's solar generator

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's solar generator below:

Dare Popoola Lanre said:

"U go take over load finish am ooo stop putting blender on it ur weakening the battery."

Mr Venture said:

"My only advice is you need to keep it away from clothes and make sure it's in an isolated place where air go dey touch am well."

Immani Nestor said:

"Bcos say e carry fridge & everything for ur house come overload am, power ur fridge by day time, off am as sun go down, solar no be Nepaooooo, if u no sabi manage small soup take swallow fufu wey go belleful u no buy solar."

Oba Dafidi said:

"Una go just dey lie anyhow .. 1000w dey power all these stuff? D battery no go last 30 mins.

"Werey say e carry blender and handle small freezer ..These two appliances together are more than 1000 w during usage."

Rukome Fidel Egwerome said:

"A piece of advice....please keep away from flammables or anything that can burn. The piece of clothing on top of it is a fire hazard. When in use, ensure it is well ventilated and the vents are visible."

Asami Kujir said:

"Remove the clothes for maximum air circulation. The heat will kill it faster."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a single mum had shared how much she made in one day from allowing people to charge their phones with her solar.

Man who installed 2 solar panels speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who installed two solar panels had shared how much he spent on his setup.

He showed the solar battery, adding that he only installed two solar panels on his roof as a temporary solution. The man mentioned the three materials that were used for the installation and how much he bought them.

He also opened up about the amount he paid the electrician who installed the panel in his home.

Source: Legit.ng