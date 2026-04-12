A corps member has taken to social media to share his experience after visiting Computer Village to buy a phone

The video shows him holding a phone he bought, and many people gathered to watch him open it

What he saw inside the phone after he opened it made many people talk nonstop in the comments section of the post

A corps member grabbed people’s attention with what he saw inside a phone he purchased at a popular market known as Computer Village, located in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria.

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the corps member is seen holding the phone while several people gathered to sympathise with him after learning what had happened.

Corps member shows what he found inside phone he just bought in Lagos market. Lft photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/pkbpage, Getty Images/NurPhoto

Source: TikTok

Corps member visits computer village, shares experience

He held the phone with his left hand and, as the video played, people advised him to turn the phone around, and a voice could be heard telling him to open it.

Lagos corps member shares viral video after buying phone in Computer Village. Photo Source: Tiktok/pkbpage

Source: TikTok

Eventually, in the TikTok video, the corps member opened the said phone only to discover that it was not a phone that was sold to him but something else that had been packaged and disguised as a phone.

The TikTok video carries a caption that reads:

"They don reap Corper with doing".

Many individuals who came across the video took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man shares experience at Computer Village

Masi said:

"I get soup just in case."

OLISA explained:

"I immediately smelled my phone weather Is smelling fufu."

Horpeyemie said:

"Give it time, it will turn to original."

Areyourmeday noted:

"3 months of 77k savings down the drain."

Teee___Donalds shared:

"Technologian, this is amazing."

Hairstylist in IBADAN stressed:

"This is amusing."

No 1 Fabrics Vendor in Magboro said:

"Pele dear. Na Lagos you Dey oooo."

KayMesKay shated:

"Go buy soup for house."

BARDAYG added:

"Leave me alone I sabi computer village well well abegi.... see you now."

Dee said:

"Lagos red carpet welcome."

Only God knows added:

"On it first and do let the fufu way come out waste ooo, try get okro soup?"

Surveyor Azeez noted:

"Better go find egusi soup make u make the equation balance?"

Softech noted:

"Lagos is a very beautiful state, but they are osinwin."

SHADOLLAR said:

"Pajapaja go first catch me for brain."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian youth has warned people to be careful after he was scammed in Computer Village. The young man said someone gave him what looked like real money, wrapped with a rubber band. He trusted it and did not check it well.

Man sees shoes on vehicle in Computer Village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man had a funny experience in Ikeja, Lagos State. The man said he parked his car at Computer Village and paid for parking.

But when he came back, he saw that someone had used his car to hang and display shoes for sale, like a small shop. He was surprised, but he did not get angry. He calmly told the seller to remove the shoes while he was recording the funny moment.

Source: Legit.ng