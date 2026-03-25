A man gave a breakdown of how much he spent on installation as he finally installed solar electricity at his home

He mentioned the materials used for the installation, including the amount he paid the electrician for his workmanship

The man showed how the installation was made, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the viral post

A young Nigerian man celebrated as he installed solar electricity in his place of residence.

He showed the solar battery, adding that he only installed two solar panels on his roof as a temporary solution.

A man installs 2 solar panels in his home and mentions the amount he paid for the setup. Photo: @erastus_diemiruaye

Source: TikTok

Man mentions amount for solar panel installation

Identified as @erastus_diemiruaye on TikTok, the man mentioned the three materials that were used for the installation and how much he bought them.

He also opened up about the amount he paid the electrician who installed the panel in his home.

His video was captioned:

"Did I spend too much on the solar panel installation? I spent 33k in total for materials and workmanship. 23k for wire, binding wire, tape, and logistics. 10k for workmanship."

Watch his TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man's solar electricity installation

BigHazzy said:

"Plz after the power tank charge full with sunlight ,.. should i of it from the breaker or I should continue using with my appliances till evening while the sunlight goes down. Plz answer."

Xclbr said:

"I've not used the powertank, I use the normal itel inverter & battery. But you shouldn't turn off the breaker, cos during the day, it's the sunlight that's powering your appliances.

Offixial__Judy said:

"How long e dey last. I need something to carry 3 bedroom flat for like 18hrs a day."

Abdulrahmon said:

"Bros installer call accessories for me 40k Workmanship 50k say na fixed price, I don tell am not to worry sha, if dem don bring am I go find lower prices."

Joseph Emmanuel said:

"I hope that's DC wire ooo... if not then always be at alert during a thunder storm. . your setup is okay but try to install some protection equipment. DC breaker, surge protector, AC breaker(optional). And try to change to a DC wire or upgrade your DC wire cus that size can easily burn or cause energy loss.. congrats bro."

PRINCE_JAYZLAR said:

"I don't know if am the only one, but i can not manage solar installation, if my solar can not carry all my home appliances i no dey do..."

A man who installed 2 solar panels at home mentions amount he paid for setup and workmanship. Photo: Unsplash

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng