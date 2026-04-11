A Nigerian lady has shared a post on X about the relationship between Angel Smith and her partner

In a now-viral post, she spoke about the alleged reason behind the rumoured tension between the young lovers

While many netizens expressed surprise over the development, others claimed they had already known something like this would come up

A Nigerian lady has broken her silence regarding the rumoured crisis between Angel Smith and her partner.

Recent reports have been going viral online alleging that the newlywed couple were having a serious issue in their marriage.

Angel Smith's alleged relationship crisis stirs reactions. Photo credit: @thebigdammy/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks on Angel Smith's alleged marital crisis

The lady, @thebigdammy on X, alleged that there were issues in the couple's relationship due to 'infidelity'.

She claimed that Angel Smith's newlywed 'husband' was allegedly cheating on her, leading to their rumoured crisis.

"Angel smith new wedded husband de cheat on am ke?" she said.

Lady raises question about Angel Smith's alleged marital saga. Photo credit: @thebigdammy/X.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady speaks about Angel Smith's marriage

The post quickly gained attention, with many Nigerians expressing surprise at the development.

Some netizens, however, hinted that they had anticipated such development, implying that the couple's relationship had been under scrutiny for some time.

Mardiyyah said:

"Boy dey cheat she run after women, so no where is safe like this."

Semiire said:

"Na why I no Dey like buy Aso ebi be this. Imagine say I spend money like this. Now now marriage don scatter."

Opconnect said:

"Really, nothing is impossible when it comes to cheating."

Blvque_Aquarius said:

"Oh my God. My girl is going to be devasted again."

AISOSA said:

"E beta make the other gender cheat on u than ur gender o."

Jane wrote:

"View once marriage."

Mamacita said:

"That’s not angels hand she had tat all over her hand."

@Simplicity Caring said:

"I will not judge bcus if u see girl when guide and caring we move oo."

@Anyafulugo reacted:

"As long as u are a rich stud, u can get any woman of ur choice, including mummy G.O and those asking angel to return to God."

@Aisha added:

"And where is this tumise parent? are they not aware or what."

Jesse said:

"Some Girls keep saying they don't want and they will get married to their gender because Men are dis and dat but a lot of them date and marry their gender only to still be sleeping with men and cheating on their own gender Confused Bunch."

Semiire said:

"Na why I no Dey like buy Aso ebi be this. Imagine say I spend money like this. Now now marriage don scatter."

@gianni_rae said:

"How are you guys surprised? The only thing I’m surprised by is the time. This was bound to happen ooo."

See the post below:

Nigerians speak as Angel's pre-wedding photos surface

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video and pre-wedding pictures of reality star Angel Smith and her girlfriend surfaced after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

Source: Legit.ng