A Nigerian woman has opened up about how she has been making money since she installed a solar panel for her shop for electricity

The single mum of five disclosed that she takes money from people to allow them to charge their phones in her shop and has been making steady profits from the idea

While flaunting how much she made in a single day, the woman boldly admitted that she doesn't want the electricity company to restore power supply, as this could harm her solar business

A single mum of five who installed a solar panel for her shop's use has excitedly opened up about how she profits from it.

In a TikTok video, the Nigerian woman, who spoke mostly Pidgin, said that she is one of those who do not desire the electricity company to restore power supply.

A single mum of five says she made N12k from allowing people to charge their phones with her solar. Photo Credit: @blessingodeh397

Source: TikTok

How woman makes money with her solar

In her TikTok video, the woman, @blessingodeh397, disclosed that she charges people before allowing them to use her solar to charge their phones, and the business has been going fine.

In a single day, she made N12k and flaunted her proceeds on TikTok.

"You see why I said as far as charging of phones with solar is allowed in Nigeria, NEPA, we no go gree make them bring light.

"You see (flaunts wads of cash), today own, just charging of phones o, I no dey post others. I say make I post this one for people wey think say I no know why I go buy that solar..." she remarked.

She broke down what she would do with the N12k profit.

A single mum shares how she profits from using solar. Photo Credit: @blessingodeh397

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Solar installation: Woman's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's experience below:

Franjelus said:

"Everything is not content, please 🙏 this will s your source of income keep it private, you don’t know who it watching."

Khosie Xholanii said:

"Omo, being a mum is not easy..The 12k no even reach am,she had to put her children first."

T-LIGHT GLOBAL said:

"I can’t remember when I use money to charge phone. Even to buy fuel may be once in 2 months."

paradise❤️baron2 said:

"My friend make 30 to 40 sometimes if NEPA did not bring light like 2 days."

Favy's giftbox and surprises said:

"Power bank wey charge today for solar no last I am not even going back they the power bank don dey get fault because of solar."

Rikefe Edeceri said:

"After government go say to pay taxes when they see your advertisement."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman who spent N200k daily on diesel had shared how much it cost her to install solar.

Lady who moved to Nigeria installs solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who moved to Nigeria from the US had installed solar for constant electricity.

The woman, in a TikTok post, showed people her 15kWh system that had two lithium LVtopsun lithium batteries, plugged to a Felicity inverter.

She stated that having a constant electricity supply in Nigeria is possible, but very expensive. She commended her installer for doing a neat job, as she showed the setup.

Source: Legit.ng