Covenant University Shows Courses with the Highest and Lowest School Fees, Mentions Amount
- Covenant University has released the official tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, showcasing the highest and lowest costs across its programmes
- Engineering courses recorded the most expensive tuition at ₦1,747,200, while Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, alongside Marketing, had the most affordable fees at ₦1,452,450
- This tuition structure reflects the university’s dedication to delivering quality education across various disciplines while maintaining accessibility for students
Covenant University has announced the approved tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, outlining the highest and lowest costs across its diverse programmes.
The College of Engineering recorded the highest fees, where students pursuing degrees in Chemical, Civil, Computer, Information and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, and Petroleum Engineering were required to pay ₦1,747,200.
On the other hand, the most affordable courses were Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, alongside Marketing, both offered under the College of Management and Social Sciences, with a tuition fee of ₦1,452,450.
Breakdown of school fees
The school has structured its fees based on various colleges and programmes. In the College of Leadership Development Studies, English, Policy and Strategic Studies, Political Science, Estate Management, Industrial Chemistry, and Biology all had tuition fees set at ₦1,507,650, while Psychology and Management Information Systems were slightly higher at ₦1,638,750. International Relations and Computer Science had a fee of ₦1,704,300.
In the College of Management and Social Sciences, Accounting, Finance (Technology), and Mass Communication carried a tuition fee of ₦1,704,300, whereas Business Administration was slightly lower at ₦1,578,750.
Economics was priced at ₦1,641,900, and Finance at ₦1,573,200. Meanwhile, Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, as well as Marketing, had the most affordable tuition fees at ₦1,452,450, while Sociology stood at ₦1,515,600.
In the College of Science and Technology, Architecture, Computer Science, and Industrial Mathematics were priced at ₦1,704,300, while Biochemistry, Industrial Physics, and Microbiology stood at ₦1,584,288. Building Technology required ₦1,573,200, and Industrial Mathematics cost ₦1,650,300.
See the school fees breakdown on the website here.
Covenant University’s tuition structure demonstrates its commitment to delivering high-quality education across multiple disciplines, ensuring students have access to world-class academic programmes that align with their aspirations.
Source: Legit.ng
