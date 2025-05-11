Covenant University has released the official tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, showcasing the highest and lowest costs across its programmes

Engineering courses recorded the most expensive tuition at ₦1,747,200, while Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, alongside Marketing, had the most affordable fees at ₦1,452,450

This tuition structure reflects the university’s dedication to delivering quality education across various disciplines while maintaining accessibility for students

Covenant University has announced the approved tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, outlining the highest and lowest costs across its diverse programmes.

The College of Engineering recorded the highest fees, where students pursuing degrees in Chemical, Civil, Computer, Information and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, and Petroleum Engineering were required to pay ₦1,747,200.

Covenant University Shows Courses with the Highest and Lowest School Fees, Mentions Amount. Photo credit: Covenant University/X

Source: Twitter

On the other hand, the most affordable courses were Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, alongside Marketing, both offered under the College of Management and Social Sciences, with a tuition fee of ₦1,452,450.

Breakdown of school fees

The school has structured its fees based on various colleges and programmes. In the College of Leadership Development Studies, English, Policy and Strategic Studies, Political Science, Estate Management, Industrial Chemistry, and Biology all had tuition fees set at ₦1,507,650, while Psychology and Management Information Systems were slightly higher at ₦1,638,750. International Relations and Computer Science had a fee of ₦1,704,300.

In the College of Management and Social Sciences, Accounting, Finance (Technology), and Mass Communication carried a tuition fee of ₦1,704,300, whereas Business Administration was slightly lower at ₦1,578,750.

Economics was priced at ₦1,641,900, and Finance at ₦1,573,200. Meanwhile, Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, as well as Marketing, had the most affordable tuition fees at ₦1,452,450, while Sociology stood at ₦1,515,600.

Engineering courses in the College of Engineering had the highest school fees, requiring students pursuing degrees in Chemical, Civil, Computer, Information and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, and Petroleum Engineering to pay ₦1,747,200.

In the College of Science and Technology, Architecture, Computer Science, and Industrial Mathematics were priced at ₦1,704,300, while Biochemistry, Industrial Physics, and Microbiology stood at ₦1,584,288. Building Technology required ₦1,573,200, and Industrial Mathematics cost ₦1,650,300.

See the school fees breakdown on the website here.

Covenant University’s tuition structure demonstrates its commitment to delivering high-quality education across multiple disciplines, ensuring students have access to world-class academic programmes that align with their aspirations.

Covenant University Shows Courses with the Highest and Lowest School Fees, Mentions Amount. Photo credit: Covenant University/X

Source: UGC

First class graduate advises students aspiring towards academic excellence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bamigbaye Habeeb Olalekan, a recent graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, emerged as a top achiever with an impressive CGPA of 4.61/5.00 in Quantity Surveying.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Olalekan credited his success to balancing his studies with the exploration of additional skills, such as web development, data analysis, designing, and ultimately specialising in motion design.

This holistic approach allowed him to enhance his personal growth while remaining committed to academic excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng