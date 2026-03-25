A woman who owned a big mansion celebrated as she finally upgraded her solar batteries at her beautiful residence

She mentioned that she had been using solar for years, but still ended up spending N1,500,000 every month on diesel to run her home

The excited lady shared the reason for upgrading her batteries and showed off the new ones she installed, sparking reactions

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she upgraded the batteries for the solar installation in her big mansion.

The young lady said she had been spending N1,500,000 monthly for diesel to power her home, despite having solar energy.

A lady who spent N1.5m monthly on diesel upgrades solar batteries, shares price. Photo: @_harmaka

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @_harmaka, the lady showed the batteries she was using and the new ones she got for her solar installation.

According to her, she had been using solar for six years, but the batteries became faulty.

She captioned her post:

"Using solar for 6 years now is one of the best thing in a home , Recently the old battery started to misbehave , Price of diesel almost wan make person run ment oo.. Nepa sef dey do their own. Hopefully this is worth the price..

"We use 16 panels, with 10 batteries, but my house is somehow big so It doesn't last as much as it should We still use Gen and diesel we bought in 1 month was over 1.5m ,they recommended this , and its Worth it."

She added in the comments:

"We actually do not like to put AC under any , haven’t done that since we started 6 years ago . Because e go run down. over 8m on batteries, omo. The other battery just last for a year and it always goes bad."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady solar batteries upgrade

Hair_by_hapi said:

"It’s a good buy… we have same at home and it can power 3Ac at once."

Big Dee said:

"Please How much will you sell one of the old battery for me I want to put it in my small shop."

KRISS THE DATA ANALYST said:

"What are you powering? Cos I am assuming each of these batteries should be above 10kwh. So why is it not enough to power your entire building for 24hrs?"

Clothing Store in Asaba said:

"That’s the best, but anything like 2horse power Ac it will trip off."

Beautifulsecretary oil vendor said:

"Honestly dis is what me & family need right now ooo, buying fuel 1340 per is heartbreaking, no light most nights, means your gen must be on all night because heat is too much."

Nkay said:

"You actually made the right choice honestly.we have 2 of the c-worth batteries with 20panels and we don’t even bother with nepa light."

A lady who installed solar electricity upgrades batteries after years, mentions amount she spent. Photo: Unsplash

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng