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Businesswoman Who Spends N200k Daily for Diesel Installs Solar Electricity, Mentions Amount Spent
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Businesswoman Who Spends N200k Daily for Diesel Installs Solar Electricity, Mentions Amount Spent

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business
  • She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity
  • The excited businesswoman opened up about the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers

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A Nigerian businesswoman celebrated as she installed solar electricity in her business place.

The restaurant owner said she had been spending N200,000 daily for diesel to power her business.

A restaurant owner who spends N200k on diesel daily installs solar electricity
A businesswoman who spends N200k daily on diesel installs solar, shows batteries. Photo: @mahjeq_foods
Source: TikTok

Businesswoman mentions solar installation fee for restaurant

Identified as @mahjeq_foods on TikTok, the woman danced as she celebrated the installation of a solar inverter in her restaurant.

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According to her, she spent N20 million for the installation and showed where it was installed.

She captioned the video:

“Finally, I don’t have to buy 200k diesel daily to run my restaurant business smoothly anymore. 20m naira inverter/solar. God did.

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“Thank you @whales_electricals My baddest electrician…… You just saved me from buying 200k diesel everyday.”

Sharing what the solar electricity could power, the woman added in the comments:

“6 Acs, 3 food warmer, 4 big freezers, 2 chillers, 2 microwave, and more.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as businesswoman installs solar electricity

callmetems said:

"Does that size carry food warmer frizzer chiller AC nd microwave blender ?"

joan_adventure said:

"literally the best investment anyone can have is solar since I did mine for my business my peace of mind is surplus."

ola said:

"This save you alot of funds and that fund will be put back into your business before you know boom the business will be firm more,people don’t really know electricity makes business wacko in this country once you’ve 24hrs supply of electricity in your business without paying more to get it oh you don win for that business kon ask laundry people about light that when you know no power supply no business, congrats."

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NC Tailors Abuja said:

"Enjoyment will finish you now. Congratulations, and the setup is nice."

BALL DRESS/GOWNS IN BENIN CITY said:

"Congratulations ma, the money business owners are spending this period for fuel is not friendly at all oh."

adeyinka Rebecca said:

"you worth it momma, you put smile on people's faces during lent and Ramadan, and they say giver Neva lack."

KACHI said:

"Mama, na you climb roof for that last scene? congratulations, this one Massive."

OLUWAFISAYOMI said:

"God will continue to take you up, we that are watching will get there by the grace of God."
A businesswoman who spends N200k daily on diesel installs solar, shows batteries.
A restaurant owner who spends N200k on diesel daily installs solar electricity. Photo: @mahjeq_foods
Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Lady on Band D gets solar energy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared how she survived as a resident staying in a community under the Band D power supply category.

Read also

Man who visited bank in Nigeria witnesses unusual scene: "End time is near"

She installed solar electricity and shared why she had rechargeable fans of various sizes in her home.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman’s situation, sparking mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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