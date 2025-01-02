A Nigerian lady skilled in data analysis and machine learning shared how she spent the money she made in 2024

She showed off the acre of land, solar inverter, flat screen smart television, iPhone and other things she spent her money on

Many hailed the young lady and inquired more about her source of income as a tech professional

A Nigerian lady in tech got people talking after sharing how she spent her money in 2024.

She flaunted the iPhone, solar inverter, flat-screen smart television, and an acre of land she bought with the money she earned as a “tech sis.”

She flaunted the iPhone and chair she bought. Photo: tech_sis29

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @tech_sis29, the lady revealed that she was a data analysis and machine learning professional.

Other achievements included buying an ergonomic chair worth N200,000 and spending the same amount on her photoshoot session.

She also took her parents out on a date and shouldered all the expenses.

The lady said:

“These are some of the things I can remember. I didn't catch up with friends that much cus I was aggressive about my growth and I am grateful to God for everything. I did it tired, confused, in tears, I just didn't stop even when no one believed in me.. Remember to work smart and hard.”

Reactions as lady buys expensive items with “tech money”

Many hailed the lady and inquired more about her source of income as a tech professional.

Some also asked for advice on how to go about their tech career.

@iamomah14 said:

"Started Data analytics that Google offers and I’m getting more confused. When I get to asking smart questions ( I’m lost). Maybe I don’t have this analytical mindset."

@tsticks12 said:

"What job in tech do you do?"

@darvn said:

"How long did it take you to reach to your current machine learning journey."

@AYOTECH said:

"How much you come dey charge per project. Abi na me dey give customers useless price ni."

@Lhin_virtual said:

"Congratulations sis, you are my biggest motivation even though have not gotten a work yet, I will not give up."

@Vivian.UI/UX Designer said:

"I claim this for 2025 amen. more to come tech sis."

@Xina said:

"Just when I'm about give up. imfact I don give up already on my uiux design."

@Dev Elijah said:

"Awesome. Please where did you get the "Furgile" ergonomic chair from for 200k? I need to get one, please."

@Wisdom Bright said:

"Proud of you girl, next year you’ll achieve even more!"

Read more related stories on job

Lady in UK gets job that pays over N4.2 million

In a related story, a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom was excited after she got a job that paid over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2 million).

She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment.

People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng