A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom gave a breakdown of the amount she spent on relocating abroad to study nursing

She mentioned the amount she paid before applying to the university, and other expenses during the visa stage

Many reacted as she mentioned the proof of funds required for a student, as they took to the comments to make further enquiries

A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom gave a breakdown of the amount she spent to relocate as an international student.

She stated that she used the student visa route and went to the UK to study nursing.

A Nigerian lady mentions amount she spent to relocate abroad to study nursing. Photo: @diaryofastngirlie

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @diaryofastngirlie, the lady gave a breakdown of expenses before the application, during the visa stage, and for travel

Sharing her pre-application fees, she said:

“1. Transcript -100k ( I collected the original copy myself as I needed it to apply to many schools)

“2. International passport : renewed @ 200k ( 10years passport ) 3. Police clearance: 50k 11 4. Medium of instruction letter - 25k."

She added that her proof of funds was N50,000,000, and she flew Qatar Airways, which cost N1.4 million.

The lady captioned her post:

“total money I spent minus my pof in naira was roughly 35million

"It could be lesser, if you choose to pay just school deposit, and the current exchange rate is friendly. I wanted peace of mind, so I paid more of my tution fees before I left Nigeria. I hope you find this useful, especially people that have sent me dms regarding the cost breakdown."

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail nursing student's relocation expenses

Many reacted as she mentioned the proof of funds required for a student, as they took to the comments to make further enquiries.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ask of Ella designs said:

"Were u studying nursing in Nigeria before you left?"

@Cheemsomaga0 said:

"Does police clearance has expiry date or just a document."

@Faith, RN said:

"Which school is this? My younger sis is coming to Sunderland."

@Ajor_bank said:

"Soo if person no get 50m as pof for account u no fit go."

@chinwe said:

"good friends and family can do your pof for u. just have the money in Ur account. and return it when Ur done. that's how my cousin did hers. some people use loan, is not advisable, the interest is much, no be bill u go start to pay once u arrive abroad."

@Blink said:

"Why didn’t you apply for scholarships?"

A Nigerian lady mentions total amount she spent on relocating to UK abroad to study nursing. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng