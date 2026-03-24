A student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) celebrated as she recorded her best grades

She showed off her final year results, stating that it was her most shocking result since her five years in the institution as an undergraduate

The post went viral, and netizens took to the comments to celebrate the young lady on his academic achievement

A young Nigerian lady, Ogundele Inioluwa, celebrated after seeing her final year first semester results.

The Agricultural Economics and Farm Management student said that her 500-level results were the most shocking grades she had had since she started schooling at the institution.

A FUNAAB student who got her most amazing grades in final year shows results and GPA. Photo: X/@Herrycakes

Source: Twitter

FUNAAB student displays final results, shows GPA

Identified on X as @Herrycakes, the young man shared how proud she was of her achievements.

She stated that she was sharing it online because she deserved every accolade she could get. The lady also appreciated God, her man, and her reading partners.

Posting her result, the lady said:

"I’m putting this out here, for the first time ever, because I deserve every accolade I can get. This is the most shocking and amazing result I’ve ever had. My sincere gratitude goes to God, my man and my very wonderful reading partners I’m glad none of us fell short."

In the results she shared, it showed that the young lady wrote 8 courses in her 500-level first semester and got A's in all of them.

The result also showed her grade point average (GPA), which was a perfect 5.0.

See her X post below:

Reactions trail FUNAAB student's result

The post went viral, and netizens took to the comments to celebrate the young lady on her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Hennydulxvi said:

"Lmaoo.. dem dy dash all Of una 5.0 4 una department."

@nomalpuppy said:

"73 A for 1 unit course.una no dey read at all . anyways congratulations more win."

@BigLonia said:

"So una get man wey dey motivate you to read??"

@kolajoeniolaAJ said:

"Congratulations Idan mi! You worked for it and you got it. Thank God for God, your man and your wonderful reading partners. This semester will be 'A parallel A' by God's Grace."

@olaphix01 said:

"Congratulations girl. More wins."

@omah_delight said:

"na wa for all these relationship people oh."

@Zhay_001 said:

"Congratulations ! Everybody be having their best results in their finals ! God please."

@thedunkwu said:

"Congrats Why all of Una con Dey the same department."

@SHEEP0100 said:

"So no be only colend Dey do eco for Funaab."

A FUNAAB student who recorded her best grades in her final year shows off GPA. Photo: X/@Herrycakes

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng