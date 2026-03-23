A Nigerian international student documented her emotional journey relocating to the United States, capturing moments with her mother before departure

She faced a stressful airport experience after being asked to pay N291,000 for extra legroom before boarding

The situation later changed as airline staff upgraded her seat for free, leaving her with a valuable life lesson

A Nigerian international student has documented her rollercoaster journey from Nigeria to the United States of America.

The lady, identified as Esther, took to her TikTok page in a video, capturing the mix of excitement, fear and emotional moments with her mother before she left for the US.

A Nigerian lady relocates to US as an international student. Photo credit: @__beingthatgirl_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video began with her packing and heading to the airport in Nigeria.

She said:

"If you had told me back in September that in January I'll be in a whole new, different country, I would have called you a liar."

Lady shares moment with mother before relocating

Her experience at the airport was a whirlwind of emotions. She shared a touching moment with her mother, who was granted special access to see her off.

However, the smooth departure was interrupted by a stressful encounter at the check-in counter, where she was surprised with a demand for a N291,000 fee to get more legroom.

A Nigerian international student documents her journey relocating to the US. Photo credit: @__beingthatgirl_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The tense situation was eventually resolved, and in a remarkable turn of events, the airline staff upgraded her to a seat with extra legroom for free. The experience prompted her to share a piece of advice with her followers:

"In this life, whenever you go out, just be nice to people," she said.

As she boarded the plane, the student confessed her anxieties about starting over in a new country.

"I honestly don't know how this journey will go, but I am doing it scared," she wrote.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's relocation journey

Some of the comments are below.

Lois said:

"You see that “just be nice to people”, a lot of people don’t know how important it is. Be nice and polite. A lot of people would go extra mile for you just for that alone."

sandie_unfiltered commented:

"Congratulations stranger! Saved this so I could recreate soon."

Moelly💕 stated:

"Doha airport is so confusing you go lost because you looking for ur gate. 😂😂"

Graci wrote:

"Congratulations bbygirl,the Grace to finish strong be with you."

WINI stated:

"Congratulations. 🎉 I will keep congratulating everyone till it gets to my turn. 🥰"

ARTIST IN ABUJA commented:

"Congratulations girlieee."

ÅR commented:

"CONGRATULATIONS.👏 TO US HALLELUJAH ON GOD LORD ALMIGHTY WE DIDN'T SEE THIS COMING, THIS IS OUR TESTIMONY."

minberly23 said:

"Congratulations. I am next the mercy of God has taken over I will experience this very very soon."

Nigerian lady returns to UK after relocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who came home from the UK after complaining about her mental health has relocated back abroad.

The married woman, now in the UK, shared the reason in a TikTok video, along with her family's experience in Nigeria.

The lady's reason for moving back to the UK from Nigeria has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng