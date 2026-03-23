Nigerian Lady Relocating to US Shares What Happened at Airport After Emotional Goodbye to Mother
- A Nigerian international student documented her emotional journey relocating to the United States, capturing moments with her mother before departure
- She faced a stressful airport experience after being asked to pay N291,000 for extra legroom before boarding
- The situation later changed as airline staff upgraded her seat for free, leaving her with a valuable life lesson
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A Nigerian international student has documented her rollercoaster journey from Nigeria to the United States of America.
The lady, identified as Esther, took to her TikTok page in a video, capturing the mix of excitement, fear and emotional moments with her mother before she left for the US.
The video began with her packing and heading to the airport in Nigeria.
She said:
"If you had told me back in September that in January I'll be in a whole new, different country, I would have called you a liar."
Lady shares moment with mother before relocating
Her experience at the airport was a whirlwind of emotions. She shared a touching moment with her mother, who was granted special access to see her off.
However, the smooth departure was interrupted by a stressful encounter at the check-in counter, where she was surprised with a demand for a N291,000 fee to get more legroom.
The tense situation was eventually resolved, and in a remarkable turn of events, the airline staff upgraded her to a seat with extra legroom for free. The experience prompted her to share a piece of advice with her followers:
"In this life, whenever you go out, just be nice to people," she said.
As she boarded the plane, the student confessed her anxieties about starting over in a new country.
"I honestly don't know how this journey will go, but I am doing it scared," she wrote.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to lady's relocation journey
Some of the comments are below.
Lois said:
"You see that “just be nice to people”, a lot of people don’t know how important it is. Be nice and polite. A lot of people would go extra mile for you just for that alone."
sandie_unfiltered commented:
"Congratulations stranger! Saved this so I could recreate soon."
Moelly💕 stated:
"Doha airport is so confusing you go lost because you looking for ur gate. 😂😂"
Graci wrote:
"Congratulations bbygirl,the Grace to finish strong be with you."
WINI stated:
"Congratulations. 🎉 I will keep congratulating everyone till it gets to my turn. 🥰"
ARTIST IN ABUJA commented:
"Congratulations girlieee."
ÅR commented:
"CONGRATULATIONS.👏 TO US HALLELUJAH ON GOD LORD ALMIGHTY WE DIDN'T SEE THIS COMING, THIS IS OUR TESTIMONY."
minberly23 said:
"Congratulations. I am next the mercy of God has taken over I will experience this very very soon."
Nigerian lady returns to UK after relocation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who came home from the UK after complaining about her mental health has relocated back abroad.
The married woman, now in the UK, shared the reason in a TikTok video, along with her family's experience in Nigeria.
The lady's reason for moving back to the UK from Nigeria has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng