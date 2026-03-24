A journalist has taken to social media to point out what he saw on the CAF website after Morocco was declared the winner of the 2025 AFCON

The website contains updates about Morocco, Nigeria, and Senegal after the initial match ended in favor of the Senegalese team

Many individuals who came across the post and read CAF statements have reacted to the update in the comments section

A journalist has pointed out what he saw on the CAF website days after Morocco was crowned winner of the 2025 AFCON tournament, following the title being withdrawn from Senegal.

Recall that CAF, in a decision made earlier in March, announced that Senegal forfeited the final match.

Journalist shares CAF website news after Morocco is crowned AFCON 2025 winner. Photo Source: Twitter/MickyJnr_/caf_online_AR

Source: Twitter

Journalist shares what CAF posted online

It based its decision on the actions of the Senegalese players during the final match, which took place on 18 January 2026.

During the match, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest and returned moments later, only to end up winning the match 1-0 against Morocco.

Days after, Morocco challenged Senegal’s victory, and CAF made a decision not long after, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win against Senegal due to the walkout of the Senegalese players during the game. CAF based its ruling on Article 82 of its Disciplinary Code.

Days after CAF’s decision, a journalist, @MickyJnr, shared an update on his media page.

He posted what he saw on the CAF website days after Morocco was crowned winner of the 2025 AFCON tournament.

He wrote:

"Official:"

"This is what CAF’s website now states following Morocco being crowned AFCON 2025 champions.."

On the CAF website, it shows that Morocco has been recognized as the winner of the tournament, while Senegal is the runner-up, and Nigeria is in third place.

Journalist spots CAF website update on Morocco, Nigeria, and Senegal after AFCON 2025. Photo Source: Twitter/caf_online_AR

Source: Twitter

The placement is as follows on the CAF website:

• Champions: Morocco

• Runners-up: Senegal

• Third place: Nigeria

The update by CAF, however, got the attention of many individuals who have reacted to the incident in the comments section.

Reactions as journalist speaks about AFCON tournament

@hodmudau said:

"CAF is rushing things here. Can't they wait until they are sure Senegal isn't appealing? Or have some officials within Senegal's football been bribed?"

@mzian2831 explained:

This is a picture he intended to be against Morocco, but it backfired. What was he doing during a match when he was with 11 official players on the field?"

@SwartSakk added:

"Senegal must boycott playing next AFCON and give Morocco gold and silver days and everything."

@nkemsweetandco wrote:

"There's a legal maxim which states thus: Justice must not only be done, but it must also be seen to have been done. Regrettably, in this case, Justice is glaringly absent, undermined by CAF's insensitive ruling. No one blames those who feel the decision was maliciously biased."

@CAdede explained:

"Trophies 🏆 are awarded on the pitch. Not in boardrooms.CAF is a SCAM!

@Bugi8581 stressed:

"The CAS has accepted the Senegal legal action against the CAF decision and has put everything on hold; please inform your followers."

@gift_trevor said:

"The leadership of CAF is failing African football. Rest assured that a bribe was part of this gibberish. North African teams always conduct their business through cheating."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has reacted to CAF’s decision about the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAF gives Morocco AFCON 2025 trophy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Senegal’s football team is not happy with CAF’s decision. They want to take the matter to a special sports court.

At first, Senegal won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a last-minute goal. But CAF later changed the result and gave the win to Morocco because of the incident that occurred during the final match.

Source: Legit.ng