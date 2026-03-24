FIFA has issued a fresh update on the Atlas Lions of Morocco following CAF's decision

The Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and awarded it to the North African side

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation lauded the decision of CAF, while the Teranga Lions are heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sports

The world football governing body FIFA has reacted after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Teranga Lions had initially won the title after defeating Morocco in the final, thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Pape Gueye after Brahim Diaz missed a penalty in th 90+27 minute at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18, 2026.

CAF strips Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF later sanctioned both teams over incidents that disrupted the final, which was attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Morocco subsequently appealed the decision.

Following a review, the CAF Appeal Board overturned the initial verdict, awarding Morocco a 3-0 walkover and stripping Senegal of the title.

Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has rejected the ruling and confirmed plans to challenge it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the decision as an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football.

Meanwhile the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has commended the leadership of CAF for adhering to the framework of the African Cup of Nations, pledging their total commitment to maintaining its position and application of the competition governing rules, per GOAL.

FIFA reacts to Morocco’s AFCON title

FIFA’s global ranking system has now reflected the CAF Appeal Board’s decision.

According to BSN, FIFA’s live rankings have recorded a 3–0 victory in favour of Morocco, despite Senegal’s original 1–0 win in the final.

Morocco currently has 1,754.59 points from the AFCON period, with an additional +18.02 points added after the ruling, per FIFA official website.

If these points are applied before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs in Mexico later this month, Morocco’s total would rise to 1,772.61, potentially moving them three places up the rankings above Brazil (1,760.46), Portugal (1,760.38) and the Netherlands (1,756.27).

The figures currently visible stem from FIFA’s live ranking tool, which can register match outcomes prior to their inclusion in officially published rankings.

FIFA releases a new update after the CAF Appeal Board strips Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title. Photo by: OZAN KOSE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, CAF updated the AFCON 2025 review section on its official website and declared Morocco as the winner, with Senegal dropping to runners-up, while Nigeria remains third.

However, an opening segment of the introductory statement still confirms Senegal as the champions and has yet to be updated or rewritten.

Motsepe reacts after CAF stripped Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Patrice Motsepe reacted after CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after Morocco’s appeal.

The President explained that the first and second verdicts from the Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board showed the independence of the bodies.

Source: Legit.ng