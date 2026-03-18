Morocco have been crowned AFCON champions after Senegal was stripped of title by CAF’s Appeal Board

Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the final, with the result officially recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Atlas Lions

CAF also reduced multiple sanctions against Morocco, including fines and player suspension

In a stunning turn of events that has sent shockwaves across African football, the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final has been dramatically overturned weeks after the match was played.

What was initially celebrated as a historic triumph for Senegal has now been rewritten following a decisive intervention by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board.

Morocco have been crowned Africa Cup of Nations winners after a major ruling on Tuesday overturned Senegal’s victory two months after the final. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

As seen on CAF's official website, the ruling not only strips Senegal of their title but also awards Morocco a controversial victory, sparking intense debate among fans and football authorities.

With regulations and fairness now under the spotlight, this unprecedented decision by CAF has reshaped the narrative of the 2025 tournament.

Here’s a breakdown of the four key outcomes from CAF’s landmark ruling that changed everything.

1. Morocco officially crowned AFCON champions

The biggest headline from the ruling is that Morocco have been declared winners of the 2025 tournament.

Despite losing 1-0 on the pitch after extra time, the Appeal Board ruled that Senegal’s actions during the match constituted a breach of CAF regulations, Sky Sports reports.

As a result, the match has been officially recorded as a 3-0 victory in favour of Morocco.

This decision hands Morocco their second AFCON title and rewrites the narrative of the tournament entirely.

What was once seen as a hard-fought Senegal triumph has now been nullified by administrative intervention.

2. Senegal found guilty of forfeiting the final

At the heart of the ruling is Senegal’s decision to walk off the pitch in protest after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco, per BBC Sport.

According to CAF’s regulations, specifically Article 82, any team that refuses to continue a match without the referee’s approval is considered to have forfeited.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the final on in a match which was overshadowed when the Senegalese players refused to play after the hosts were awarded a stoppage-time penalty. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Article 84 further enforces that such a team automatically loses the match 3-0.

The Appeal Board concluded that Senegal’s actions fell under this rule, regardless of the fact that they later returned to complete the game and eventually won on the field.

This interpretation has proven controversial, with the Senegalese Football Federation already confirming plans to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the ruling as unfair and unprecedented.

3. Sanctions against Morocco reduced

Beyond the title decision, the Appeal Board also reviewed several disciplinary sanctions previously imposed on Morocco and their football federation.

One of the most notable changes involved Ismael Saibari, who had initially been handed a three-match ban and a hefty fine.

The board reduced his suspension to two matches, with one suspended, and completely scrapped the $100,000 fine.

Additionally, fines relating to misconduct during the final were significantly reduced.

The penalty for the ball boys’ conduct dropped from $200,000 to $50,000, while the fine for laser incidents involving fans was reduced to $10,000.

However, not all appeals were successful. A $100,000 fine related to interference around the VAR review area was upheld, showing that CAF maintained a firm stance on certain breaches.

4. Fallout and what happens next

The decision has triggered strong reactions across African football, with many questioning the timing and implications of such a major reversal.

Senegal’s intention to appeal to CAS means the saga may not yet be over, and the final outcome could still face further legal scrutiny.

For Morocco, however, celebrations are already underway as they embrace their newly awarded title.

Their football federation has maintained that the appeal was never about undermining Senegal’s performance, but rather about ensuring the rules of the competition were properly enforced.

The controversy also highlights the growing influence of administrative decisions in modern football, where results are no longer determined solely on the pitch.

Ultimately, the 2025 AFCON final will be remembered less for the football played and more for the events that followed.

CAF’s ruling has reshaped the tournament’s history, delivering a powerful reminder that discipline and adherence to regulations can carry consequences just as significant as goals and performances.

Senegal releases statement after CAF verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senegalese Football Federation has issued a statement following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripping it of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

CAF sanctioned Senegal and Morocco with sporting and monetary punishment in the first judgment, but readjusted this after Morocco’s successful appeal.

Source: Legit.ng