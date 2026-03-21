West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has reacted to CAF's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

The CAF announced the controversial decision after Morocco appealed the initial verdict following the walking out of the Teranaga Lions

Santo becomes the second Premier League coach, behind Pep Guardiola, to comment on the issue

West Ham coach Nuno Espirito Santo has reacted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

CAF sanctioned both Senegal and Morocco following incidents during the final of the 35th edition of the tournament on January 18, including disruptions to the match and controversies involving ball boys.

Morocco appealed the initial ruling, leading the CAF Appeal Board to overturn the January 29, 2026 decision. As a result, Senegal were stripped of the title, and Morocco were awarded a 3-0 walkover on March 17.

Brahim Diaz and Idrissa Gana Gueye during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

During the match, Senegal national team walked off the pitch in the 90+6th minute after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to the hosts.

The team later returned 17 minutes after, with Édouard Mendy saving the spot-kick taken by Brahim Díaz in the 90+24th minute.

Midfielder Pape Gueye had earlier scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 94th minute of extra time, per The Guardian.

Santo throws his weight behind Senegal

Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that Senegal remain the rightful winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite CAF’s decision.

According to Sky Sports, the West Ham United manager said the referee’s decision on the pitch should stand, stressing that what happens during the game must remain final.

The 52-year-old added that the AFCON final was chaotic and will be remembered for a long time within the football community. He said:

"I watched the game and I recall perfectly what happened, and the result.

"For me, what happens on the pitch stays in the pitch for me. For me, Malick is a champion; it’s over and all the decisions that come after that. For Malick he’s happy, and he deserves a medal.

"I don't recall seeing anything like that. It was crazy, the final, with many incidents," per West Ham official website.

The former Nottingham Forest manager said Al Nassr star Sadio Mane played a huge role in stabilizing the atmosphere during the AFCON final.

Nuno Espirito Santo believes El Hadji Malick Diouf remains an AFCON champion irrespective of CAF's decision. Photo by: Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The former Porto coach said he hugged El Hadji Malick Diouf after returning from the continental tournament. He said:

"I recall the manager made the decision, then Sadio Mane played a big role in that moment, and they won it."

"I don’t use social media, but I saw him, I gave him a hug and told him that 'for me you are the champion'."

Guardiola speaks on CAF's decision

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed shock over CAF’s decision to award the 2025 AFCON title to Morocco.

The former Barcelona coach claimed that those responsible for the decision would not be able to show their faces in public.

Source: Legit.ng