The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has reacted to CAF's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

CAF stripped Senegal of the title and awarded a walkover victory to Morocco after an appeal against an initial ruling

The Moroccan FA acknowledged CAF’s judgement but has yet to make a statement on the broader implications

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has reacted to the Confederation of African Football, CAF's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAF stripped Senegal of the title and awarded a walkover victory to Morocco thus declaring the Atlas Lions the winner of the chaotic AFCON 2025.

The decision came after Morocco appealed the initial ruling and CAF reopened the investigation into the already closed case after the first verdict.

Morocco reacts to CAF's ruling

The Moroccan FA published a lengthy statement on its official X page acknowledging CAF’s decision, but will meet with its governing body to decide the broader implications.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has taken note of the decision issued by the CAF Appeals Committee,” the statement reads.

“The Federation wishes to recall that its approach has never been intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition’s regulations.

“The Federation reaffirms its commitment to respecting the rules, ensuring clarity in the competitive framework, and maintaining stability within African competitions…”

“The Federation will make an official statement tomorrow, after convening its governing bodies,” the statement concluded.

Senegal reacts to CAF's ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that Senegal reacted to CAF's decision to strip the Teranga Lions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after Morocco’s appeal.

Senegal posted a video from the team’s celebration in Dakar on their official X page, taking a cheeky dig at the Confederation and its judgement.

Source: Legit.ng