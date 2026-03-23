An audio made public has revealed the final three words of the Air Canada plane pilot of the ill-fated CRJ-900 aircraft that recently crashed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after a collision with a firetruck.

Legit.ng learnt that the Air Canada Express crash occurred late in the evening on March 22 , at approximately 11:40 pm to 11:45 pm local time, at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

The flight, which was operated by Jazz Aviation from Montreal, collided with a fire truck while landing on Runway 4, leading to the death of two pilots aboard

On the evening of Sunday, March 22, approximately 11:40 pm to 11:45 pm local time, an Air Canada Express plane, the CRJ-900 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, crashed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, claiming the lives of two pilots.

According to reports, the aircraft, carrying 72 passengers and four crew members on board, collided with a Port Authority fire truck upon landing on Runway 4 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), which led to the tragic crash.

An Air Canada plane crash has left two pilots dead. Stock photo of a pilot for illustration purpose only. Photo Credit: FG Trade, Timothy A Clary

Source: Getty Images

While no identities have yet been disclosed, the New York Post reports that 41 people were hospitalised, including two police officers on the rescue truck.

Last words of Air Canada pilot

An air traffic control audio, which has since surfaced, captured the tense final moments of the pilot before the crash.

In the audio shared by BNO News, a controller could be heard saying:

“Yeah, I tried to reach out to ‘em … And we were dealing with an emergency, and I messed up,”

Listen to the pilot's last words in the audio below:

An Air Canada Express plane crashed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, claiming the lives of two pilots. Photo Credit: Timothy A Clary, Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail Air Canada pilot's last words

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pilot's last words below:

@MilenaAmit said:

"The LaGuardia tragedy was completely preventable. Air traffic control is understaffed. Exhausted. Spread too thin. Why? What caused massive cuts to the workforce? But @SecDuffy wants to make sure you plebs aren't wearing pajamas when you travel. You know, priorities."

@TharunS35336665 said:

"Man, hearing him say ‘I messed up’ just breaks my heart… he was clearly juggling way too much. Sending love to everyone hurt today 💔 Praying things like this force real change at the FAA."

@BillMarss said:

"One person is in charge of all of this? You can even tell from his voice how overworked he’s."

@ImLivinTheMeme said:

"FFT4195. Wow.

"Saw the incident AND had the presence of mind to console the ATC.

"The investigation will be initiated and facts will come out, but until then, mega props to 4195 for doing that.

"The ATC had to be kept calm and in the game as emergency unfolded.

"Can’t even imagine!"

@EZAELECTRA said:

"Does the truck not have connection to dispatch? Why didn’t it stop? Why didn’t the truck reverse. A truck can stop much faster than a plane…"

@stillshowing_up said:

"That's terrifying. one moment of miscommunication and it nearly ends in disaster. the people working those towers are under an insane amount of pressure every single day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a passenger on the Air Canada plane had recounted how the crash affected his stomach.

Photos from Air Canada plane crash emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported photos from the Air Canada plane crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which claimed the lives of two pilots.

In an X post by @aviationbrk, the Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority vehicle.

The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng