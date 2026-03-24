Air Canada: Names of 2 Pilots Who Lost Their Lives in Tragic Plane Crash Finally Released
- The identities of the two pilots who died in the tragic Air Canada plane crash have been made public, as people continue to mourn their demise
- An Air Canada Express plane, the CRJ-900 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, crashed on Sunday, March 22, at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing two pilots
- Legit.ng learnt that the crash happened when the aircraft collided with a fire truck while landing on Runway 4 at New York's LaGuardia Airport
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People all over the world have paid tributes to the two pilots who lost their lives in the tragic Air Canada Express plane crash, which happened at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday evening, March 22.
The Air Canada Express, the CRJ-900 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, collided with a Port Authority fire truck upon landing on Runway 4 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), leaving 41 people injured, including two police officers on the rescue truck, while the two pilots died.
Names of Air Canada pilots
Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC News, has made public the names of the pilots who died in the tragic Air Canada plane crash.
CBC News, in a recent broadcast, confirmed that the two pilots killed in the crash are Antoine Forest and MacKenzie Gunther.
Antoine Forest was a 30-year-old Quebec-based pilot and certified aircraft maintenance engineer who worked as a first officer before his death, while Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program at Seneca Polytechnic in Canada in 2023, her alma mater said in a statement released after the tragedy.
Watch the video below:
Air Canada crash: Netizens send their condolences
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Air Canada plane crash below:
Shantel R said:
"My thoughts and prayers to the family and everyone who was affected by this tragedy."
tehama50 said:
"So sorry for your loss, sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends at this time."
49 DRAKE-QUEEN said:
"Sending sincere condolences to all the families, colleagues, and the wider community affected by this tragedy. Wishing you strength, comfort, and support in the days ahead."
Dana Smith said:
"Sending condolences and prayers 🙏 for their families, friends and colleagues."
i.amprosperity said:
"May the comfort, peace, and strength that only the Holy Spirit can give abound in their families, in Jesus’ Name, amen."
Kunal Deb Chandra 🇨🇦🇮🇳 said:
"My thoughts and prayers to Air Canada Express Pilots and their families."
Ccbeach said:
"Air Canada needs new planes, they have technical problems almost every day! Just came back from Air Canada and the flight was cancelled twice in a week."
Final 3 words of Air Canada pilot
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the last three words of the pilot of the Air Canada plane moments before the tragic crash.
According to reports, the aircraft, carrying 72 passengers and four crew members on board, collided with a Port Authority fire truck upon landing on Runway 4 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), which led to the tragic crash.
An air traffic control audio, which has since surfaced, captured the tense final moments of the pilot before the crash. The New York Post reports that 41 people were hospitalised, including two police officers on the rescue truck.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng