The identities of the two pilots who died in the tragic Air Canada plane crash have been made public, as people continue to mourn their demise

An Air Canada Express plane, the CRJ-900 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, crashed on Sunday, March 22, at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing two pilots

Legit.ng learnt that the crash happened when the aircraft collided with a fire truck while landing on Runway 4 at New York's LaGuardia Airport

People all over the world have paid tributes to the two pilots who lost their lives in the tragic Air Canada Express plane crash, which happened at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday evening, March 22.

The Air Canada Express, the CRJ-900 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, collided with a Port Authority fire truck upon landing on Runway 4 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), leaving 41 people injured, including two police officers on the rescue truck, while the two pilots died.

The names of the Air Canada pilots who died in the crash have been released. Photo Credit: Timothy A Clary, Facebook/Antoine Forest

Source: Getty Images

Names of Air Canada pilots

Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC News, has made public the names of the pilots who died in the tragic Air Canada plane crash.

CBC News, in a recent broadcast, confirmed that the two pilots killed in the crash are Antoine Forest and MacKenzie Gunther.

Antoine Forest was a 30-year-old Quebec-based pilot and certified aircraft maintenance engineer who worked as a first officer before his death, while Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program at Seneca Polytechnic in Canada in 2023, her alma mater said in a statement released after the tragedy.

The identities of the two Air Canada pilots who were killed in the plane crash have been made public. Photo Credit: Timothy A Clary

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Air Canada crash: Netizens send their condolences

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Air Canada plane crash below:

Shantel R said:

"My thoughts and prayers to the family and everyone who was affected by this tragedy."

tehama50 said:

"So sorry for your loss, sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends at this time."

49 DRAKE-QUEEN said:

"Sending sincere condolences to all the families, colleagues, and the wider community affected by this tragedy. Wishing you strength, comfort, and support in the days ahead."

Dana Smith said:

"Sending condolences and prayers 🙏 for their families, friends and colleagues."

i.amprosperity said:

"May the comfort, peace, and strength that only the Holy Spirit can give abound in their families, in Jesus’ Name, amen."

Kunal Deb Chandra 🇨🇦🇮🇳 said:

"My thoughts and prayers to Air Canada Express Pilots and their families."

Ccbeach said:

"Air Canada needs new planes, they have technical problems almost every day! Just came back from Air Canada and the flight was cancelled twice in a week."

Final 3 words of Air Canada pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the last three words of the pilot of the Air Canada plane moments before the tragic crash.

According to reports, the aircraft, carrying 72 passengers and four crew members on board, collided with a Port Authority fire truck upon landing on Runway 4 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), which led to the tragic crash.

An air traffic control audio, which has since surfaced, captured the tense final moments of the pilot before the crash. The New York Post reports that 41 people were hospitalised, including two police officers on the rescue truck.

Source: Legit.ng