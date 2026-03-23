An Air Canada CRJ-900 collided with a fire truck while landing at La Guardia Airport in New York, United States of America

Reports revealed that the plane crash, which happened on Sunday, March 22, 2026, led to the deaths of two pilots

As photos from the incident and more details emerged, netizens shared their thoughts on the horrific incident while awaiting more information

Heartbroken photos have emerged from the crash involving an Air Canada aeroplane and a fire truck on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The plane, Air Canada CRJ-900, collided with a fire truck while landing at La Guardia Airport in New York, United States of America.

Photos Emerge as Air Canada Plane Crashes Into Fire Truck at US Airport, Leaves 2 Pilots Dead

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @aviationbrk, the Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority vehicle.

The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday March 22, 2026, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Report by @aviationbrk on X read:

"Air Canada CRJ-900 has collided with a fire truck while landing at La Guardia Airport. The plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, struck a Port Authority vehicle that was responding a separate incident around 11:40 p.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

"Two sources familiar with the matter said the pilot and copilot on board the passenger plane were badly injured in the late-night collision.

"A Port Authority Police Department sergeant and officer had broken limbs and were stabilized at a hospital, they said. No other major injuries have been reported, the sources said.

"The plane was nearing the end of its landing, rolling at about 30 mph, when collision took place, the sources said."

See photos from the X post below:

According to The Guardian, nine persons were hospitalised from the incident, adding that the plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

The report quoted the US transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, as saying that the accident left over a dozen injured, and two firefighters sustained serious injuries.

Photos Emerge as Air Canada Plane Crashes Into Fire Truck at US Airport, Leaves 2 Pilots Dead

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail photos of Air Canada crash

@iamdafamous01 said:

Before we speculate, let's wait for the NTSB investigation. Jumping to conclusions helps no one.'

@Ecaspu said:

Safety systems exist precisely because humans get overwhelmed. The moment you have one person managing two jobs during an active emergency, in low visibility, at midnight, like with the Swiss Cheese model, the holes are already lining up.

@ahpdeb said:

Thank God this accident happened at 30mph and not 150mph, could've been so much worse.

@stocksorpoker said:

So you’re telling me 30 mph did this and 450 mph planes sliced through the steel of WTC 1&2. This should make everyone re-think September 11th

@callumjonesy99 said:

Another debate for the way American airports are ran by atc etc, not a chance you’d see that in Europe certainly not the UK

In related stories, a tragic Air India plane crash claimed over 240 lives in India and an investigation report was released a month after the crash.

Passengers jump from plane wings after fire alert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some passengers flying from Spain to London jumped down the wings of a plane after a fire alert during the flight.

A rare video showed the passengers jumping from the plane, operated by Ryanair, at Marjoca airport in Spain. It was gathered that some passengers sustained injuries in the incident, with a number of them being hospitalised.

Source: Legit.ng