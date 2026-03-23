A passenger of Canada Express Flight 8646 has explained the impact of the unexpected crash on his stomach.

His statement attracted emotional reactions on social media due to what he said about the incident.

The individual is also believed to have shared photos from the accident on social media for people to see.

A man who was a passenger on Canada Express Flight 8646, which was recently involved in an accident, has spoken out about what happened to his stomach.

The passenger, identified as Brady, made the statement following the accident, which is alleged to have led to the loss of lives.

Canada Express Flight 8646 passenger opens up after plane hits fire truck. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/urbazon, Twitter/Turbinetraveler

Source: Getty Images

Passenger of Canada Express Flight 8646 speaks

The statement, made available by the passenger, is contained in a report published by Hindustan Times. It was mentioned that the plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport.

Speaking about his experience following the incident, the passenger explained that he was on the flight when it happened and that he took some photos.

“I was on this flight and we are still on the tarmac getting checked out. I wanted to share these images in case it's helpful to anyone who is investigating the crash or needs more information."

Canada Express Flight 8646 passenger shares photos from accident. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/urbazon, Twitter/Turbinetraveler

Source: Getty Images

Due to the things he witnessed after the accident, he explained that it made his stomach feel unsettled and sick.

He continued:

"I'm okay (physically) but I'm horribly sick to my stomach for the lives lost. Please pray for them.”

His statement has, however, drawn the attention of many social media users, who reacted to the unexpected incident.

Reactions as Canada Express flight passenger speaks

@Kingg_mercurial noted:

"Wow… this is really tragic 😞. Hearing that the plane hit a fire truck and both pilots died is heartbreaking. Can’t imagine how scary it must have been for the passengers still on board. Hopefully the investigation finds exactly what went wrong so this never happens again. My thoughts are with the families and everyone affected."

@maverickuncut stressed:

"I feel sorry for this woman. I can't even imagine what she's been through. But I still don't understand how something like this could have happened, given how incredibly advanced our technology is these days."

@bornashofficial added:

"Heartbreaking to see this. Thoughts and prayers with Brady, the passengers still processing on the tarmac, and especially the families of the pilots and anyone lost. Grateful the passengers evacuated safely—terrible reminder of how fragile these moments are."

@aprilqualls1975 shated:

"I pray for your peace with this, I’m sorry you went thru this, prayers for the whole crews and everyone involved."

@globalfcts wrote:

"Air traffic controller at fault … check his passport. Pilots are dead, someone is to blame. It’s 2026, AI and all the technology in the world, this looks to be a deliberate act of terrorism."

@Avokk noted:

"A full fire truck with its mass will to that to a paper thin airframe. Moral of the story get those trucks off the runways... the US aviation is far from what it once was."

@Lumi_XBT said:

"Grateful you made it out alive. My heart goes out to everyone affected wishing strength to the families and those still recovering."

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In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Ghanaian preacher, Immanuel Light, made people talk online after his old prophecy about aircraft crashes seemed to come true.

Plane 9G-AD7 crashes in Tema Community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an aircraft with the designation 9G-AD7, allegedly carrying two passengers, crashed near a popular city in Ghana, resulting in the deaths of both individuals on board.

According to the report, the aircraft was flying from Ho to the capital, Accra, and was expected to arrive around 15:20 GMT, but authorities lost radio contact at 14:18 GMT. The crash reportedly occurred in an area identified as Oninku Park in Tema Community 1. A

Source: Legit.ng