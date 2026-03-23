A passenger of Air Canada Flight 8646 has narrated everything he saw at the airport after his plane arrived

The individual mentioned what the plane did shortly after it arrived at the airport and what happened seconds later

He went on to speak about a loud slam they had and what he saw flying shortly after he heard the noise

Just after a passenger on board the Air Canada Express Flight 8646 explained the effects of the crash on him, another passenger explained what he witnessed immediately after the crash.

The statement of the passenger is contained in a report made available by Montreal Gazette, which mentioned that it interviewed the passenger to get an account of the crash.

Air Canada Flight 8646 witness describes sights and sounds after landing. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/Turbinetraveler, Getty Images/Cineberg

Source: Getty Images

Air Canada Flight 8646 passenger recounts

One of the passengers of Canada Express Flight 8646, identified as Jack Cabot, told the news platform that as the plane arrived, it came down really hard and suddenly stopped.

However, he mentioned that he noticed something just around 2 seconds later.

Jack Cabot told Montreal Gazette:

"It was a regular flight like always, but as we were arriving, we came down really hard and we stopped really quickly."

He spoke further about what he saw immediately after the incident and how the plane behaved.

Air Canada Flight 8646 passenger recounts what he saw after plane landed. Photo Source: Twitter/Turbinetraveler

Source: Twitter

He continued:

"And then, about two seconds later, we had an absolute slam. Everyone was flying everywhere. The plane started veering off left and right. It was chaos."

As the incident continues to get reactions on social media, the report added that Air Canada has reacted and set up a phone line for relatives of people on the flight.

Many individuals have also taken to social media to react to photos showing the aftermath of the incident.

Reactions as Air Canada passenger shares experience

@Kingg_mercurial noted:

"Praying for the families of the pilots and everyone injured. That flight attendant surviving is nothing short of a miracle."

@DavidDraperEsq said:

"This is a comparatively small plane to even a B-737, is it not? These are basically aluminum tubes."

@MaRyAm_MuKtAr explained:

"This is so horrific I wonder what the people onboard went through."

@MajestyThePanda wrote:

"@Turbinetraveler If the plane that just happened to be lined up by the tower to land at the time wasn’t this small regional jet but a larger mainline jet like a Triple 7 or even a 75/76 (much higher landing gear and significantly more momentum), the pilots would have been safe."

@IamFidgell shared:

"It looks like the incident is on taxiway B short of E. Had it landed and used the D highspeed, meeting the truck on D?"

@godmachinery added:

"Restraint systems doing exactly what theyre designed to do even in catastrophic failure. Those 5 point harnesses are no joke awful situation but that's good engineering."

@StillTexasMade said:

"A fire truck did that to a plane but you still want me to believe one went all the way through the twin towers."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the final three words of the Air Canada pilot on the CRJ-900 plane that crashed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport have been made public.

Air Canada plane hits fire truck

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an Air Canada plane hit a fire truck while landing at La Guardia Airport in New York, USA. The accident happened on Sunday, March 22, 2026, and sadly, two pilots died.

The plane was coming in to land slowly when it hit the fire truck. The fire truck was there because of another emergency. Some people, including firefighters, were injured and were rushed to the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng