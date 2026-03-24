A passenger on Air Canada CRJ-900, which collided with a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, has shared what happened

Reports revealed that the plane crash, which happened late Sunday night, March 22, 2026, led to the deaths of two pilots

One of the passengers on the ill-fated jet mentioned the final action of one of the late pilots that diverted a greater tragedy

A passenger onboard an Air Canada aeroplane that crashed into a fire truck on Sunday, March 22, 2026, has shared what she experienced

The plane, Air Canada CRJ-900, collided with a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, United States of America.

Air Canada Plane Crash: Passenger Shares How Pilot’s Final Action Prevented Greater Tragedy

Source: UGC

The Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority fire truck vehicle while landing. The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Images of the crash showed that the front section of an Air Canada aircraft had severe structural damage visible, utterly destroying the cockpit and leading to the pilots' deaths.

Air Canada: Passenger shares pilot's final action

A passenger on the ill-fated plane, identified as Rebecca Liquori, told NBC News that the flight had been delayed and she was dozing as the plane began its descent.

The 35-year-old had been seated in an exit row on the Air Canada Express Flight 8646, a regional jet travelling from Montreal to LaGuardia Airport on March 22.

According to her, an announcement by a flight attendant woke her up. As the plane started descending, she recalled the announcement from the speaker:

“If this flight has an emergency landing, don’t take your luggage with you. Just exit quickly.”

Liquori, a registered nurse, stated that the descent was so turbulent, describing it as the roughest she had ever experienced.

Speaking to News 12, she described the disturbing incident and the pilot's final action that prevented a greater tragedy.

Her words:

"As we were descending, we hit a lot of turbulence, we landed very roughly… Everyone felt it. It was like the plane jolted and you heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision.

“As you heard the brake, a couple seconds later it was just a very loud boom! Everybody jolted out of their seats.”

Regarding the pilot's final action, Liquori added:

"I'm just so appreciative that they were able to save us, but I'm just so sad that they weren't able to make it home to their families. I wouldn’t be here had it not been for the pilot acting quickly.”

Passengers jump from plane wings after fire alert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some passengers flying from Spain to London jumped down the wings of a plane after a fire alert during the flight.

A rare video showed the passengers jumping from the plane, operated by Ryanair, at Marjoca airport in Spain. It was gathered that some passengers sustained injuries in the incident, with a number of them being hospitalised.

Source: Legit.ng