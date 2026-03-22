A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement at finally completing her master's program at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

According to the UNILAG graduate, her father expected her to study at the University of Ibadan, but she settled for her alma mater, as she thought the master's program would run for a year

From gaining admission in 2021, she encountered a strike in 2022, and narrated how what should have been a one-year program turned five years

Esther Taiwo, a Nigerian lady, has celebrated her convocation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where she bagged a master's degree.

Esther celebrated her academic milestone on LinkedIn by sharing her convocation pictures and recounting her academic journey.

A UNILAG graduate shares her master's academic journey. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Esther Taiwo, unilag.edu.ng

Source: UGC

UNILAG graduate shares how program was prolonged

In her LinkedIn post, Esther highlighted a timeline of her academic journey, noting that she gained admission in 2021, encountered a strike in 2022, had her first semester in 2023, had her second semester in 2024, defended her thesis in 2025, and finally, had her convocation in 2026.

Esther pointed out that her dad expected her to study for her master's at the University of Ibadan, but she chose the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after conducting her research and finding out that it is a one-year program.

However, quite disappointingly, she realised that other facts, apart from a strike, hampered her chances of graduating in a year. She shared how they literally had to beg to take their exams. Her full story read:

"2021- Admission.

"2022- Strike.

"2023- First Semester.

"2024- Second Semester.

"2025- Thesis Defence.

"2026- Convocation.

"For a one year Msc. Program Here is the story 👇.

"In 2021, I had a long conversation with my dad. At the end of it, he said, “Go for your master’s.” He expected me to attend the University of Ibadan, but during my search, I came across the University of Lagos.

"Their MSc program was just one year, and that sounded fascinating so I went for it. Before we even resumed, a strike hit, and we stayed at home throughout 2022. So the journey truly began in 2023.

"When I got to the department, I realized they didn’t graduate students every year. I met two senior sets still in school and thought to myself, “What did I just do to myself?” To cut a long story short, we spent the entire 2023 on the first semester. 2024 was for the second semester, and we literally had to beg to write our exams (The first time in my life I’d seen students begging to write an exam).

"In 2025, we wrote an official email to all the professors in the department, starting from the Vice-Chancellor, pleading for the opportunity to defend our theses. Hmmm......What a journey. Then 2026 came, and I was told, “We’re convocating.” Me: Glory be to God 🙌🙌."

A UNILAG graduate says her dad expected her to attend the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Esther Taiwo

Source: UGC

UNILAG graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Love Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

Omotolani Oyekunle said:

"Congratulations, Esther!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who graduated as UNILAG's best female student with a CGPA of 4.99 had opened up on her academic journey.

Lady bags second-class upper at UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, Zainab Owolabi, who wrote the UTME three times had graduated from UNILAG with a second class upper in computer science.

In her TikTok post, Zainab recounted that she wrote the UTME three times, the first time being in 2016. In 2016, she scored 160 in the UTME.

The following year, Zainab sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam and scored 271, but still did not get admitted into the university. In 2018, she retook the UTME and got an impressive 321. She further disclosed that she spent seven years at the university instead of five.

Source: Legit.ng