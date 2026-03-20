A Covenant University graduate Oghenemaro Miracle Etoroma has recounted the self-doubt she battled with despite bagging a first-class degree

The lady took to social media and shared the kind of help she got in battling the low self-esteem she continued after graduating

Etoroma's story touched many on social media as they dropped their opinions and applauded her recent milestone

A graduate of Covenant University, Oghenemaro Miracle Etoroma, has shared how she initially had years of self-doubt and how she overcame it to bag a first-class degree.

The young woman took to LinkedIn on March 20, 2026, to reflect on how she was once labelled "slow brain" during her junior secondary school days, which, for many years, affected her confidence.

A Covenant University graduate recounts the self-doubt she battled during her academic journey. Photo credit: Oghenemaro Miracle Etoroma/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Covenant University graduate with self-doubt earns first-class

She started having extremely low self-esteem to the point that she often dismissed her academic achievements as luck rather than her ability.

She still had doubt in her ability despite bagging first class at Covenant University, one of the top schools in Nigeria.

A Nigerian lady who graduated from Covenant University shares her struggles despite bagging a first-class degree. Photo credit: covenant university

Source: UGC

She wrote on her LinkedIn post:

"They called me slow brain in JSS1.

And I believed them for years.

Secondary school. University. Even after graduation.

Every time I did well I called it luck.

Every time I succeeded I found a reason it did not count.

I graduated from Covenant University with a first class

and my first thought was; the course was probably just easy."

It had to take the convincing of her sister to reshape her mindset and boost her own confidence.

She added:

"My sister looked at me and said;

"if it was so easy why didn't everyone get a first class?"

and I said to myself that's actually quite true 😅

The problem was never my brain.

It was the story I kept telling myself about it."

Reflecting on her journey, Etoroma explained that overcoming self-doubt was key to her success, noting that many people limit themselves because of similar beliefs.

Moving forward, the Covenant University graduate highlighted some of her achievements as a professional in her field.

Reactions to Covenant University student's achievement

Legit.ng collected reactions from the Covenant University graduate's post. Some of the comments are below.

Mary Ore commented:

"Wowwwww! From slow

brain to queen of copywriting.

Wooow.

I can’t imagine how you felt!"

Maryham Abdulhakeem stated:

"This resonates so much. Self-doubt is just a system that isn't serving our future.

It’s amazing how moving from 'hustle and doubt' to 'infrastructure and authority' changes everything."

Rose Lamai said:

"The story and reality can be so radically different Oghenemaro Miracle Etoroma but it is interesting how we can choose to believe and hold on to the story more than a glaring glowing reality.

Congratulations for conquering that enemy and thank you for sharing. "

Uchechi Njigome wrote:

"You really took a spring after the negative word thrown at you, that wasn't a talk down for me it's a challenge and it's so so good to know you proved them wrong."

Covenant University graduate shares academic comeback

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University graduate shared how she improved from six Fs and a 1.44 GPA to graduate with Second Class Upper.

The young graduate's academic turnaround included scoring five As and one B in her final semester.

She encouraged struggling students not to give up, stressing that delays and setbacks do not determine outcomes.

Source: Legit.ng