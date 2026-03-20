A University of Ibadan student has lamented the challenges she is facing upon her resumption to her final year session

In a social media post, the young final-year student shared how she had thought her last academic session in UI would be different from reality

She expressed concern about the struggles, especially dealing with a project supervisor who is known to be highly feared

A University of Ibadan student, Oluwagbemi Adedun, has lamented the challenges she is currently facing as a final-year student.

The soon-to-be graduate shared a LinkedIn post on March 19, 2026, dishing out some complaints about her final year.

A University of Ibadan 400 level student laments over her final-year. Photo credit: Oluwagbemi Adedun/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI final-year student laments struggle

Oluwagbemi Adedun from the Department of Philosophy had earlier hoped that her 400 level (final year) would be her 'soft life era,' but was met with reality, which she claimed she was not prepared for.

According to her, the session started with demanding, growth-oriented tasks, despite her having recently completed her Industrial Training.

A UI student shares the challenges she faces as a final-year student. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: UGC

In her words:

"Final year was supposed to be my soft life era… but reality had other plans.

I recently resumed as a final-year student in the Department of Philosophy, and it’s already proving to be quite different from what I expected😞. I honestly thought my final year would be chill, but it’s turning out to be both demanding and growth-filled.

During the holidays, I completed my Industrial Training at the Directorate of Public Communication, University of Ibadan."

Speaking about her IT experience, she said it was life-changing, but the accommodation was stressful.

"It was a truly enriching and life-changing experience. I learned a lot. Although navigating accommodation challenges during that period was quite stressful, I’m grateful for the experience overall," she added.

Upon resuming a new session (400 level), she now faces new challenges, from course registration to dealing with a demanding project supervisor.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Now, back to school life, new challenges here and there. From sorting out course registration forms (100–300 level) to being assigned a highly feared and famously demanding supervisor, it’s clear that this final phase will require more work and determination.

Here’s to pushing through, learning, and finishing strong.😊"

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared what he intends to do with his certificate after graduating from Industrial and Production Engineering.

During his time in school, he explored other interests and completed courses in UI/UX design and digital marketing.

UI first-class graduate shares struggles with CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that University of Ibadan student Ajibola Wasiu said a First Class seemed unlikely after 400-level before a final-year turnaround.

He adopted discipline and focus in 500 level, recording his strongest academic performance with only two Bs.

Ajibola revealed on his LinkedIn page that he adopted a mindset of discipline and hard work in his 500-level year, choosing to eliminate excuses and concentrate fully on his studies.

His LinkedIn post inspired reactions as many congratulated him on achieving First Class honours.

Source: Legit.ng