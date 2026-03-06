A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, celebrates her academic achievement as she finishes with a high CGPA

The young lady took to social media to share her academic journey and how she achieved a CGPA of 4.99 out of 5.00

She also showed off multiple awards she won for her academic performance on her social media page

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who emerged as the best graduating student of the university with a CGPA of 4.99 out of 5.0, shares how she achieved the grade.

This is contained in a detailed post she shared on her social media following her graduation from the university.

UNILAG graduate celebrates achievement after finishing with high CGPA. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Adeola Adetayo

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate reveals her strategy

Adeola Adetayo, at the beginning of the post, explained that she already knew what she wanted from the start, so she decided to take some steps.

She explained that she achieved the perfect CGPA despite many setbacks and challenges because, from the beginning, she knew what she wanted and set out a plan, a timetable that she perfectly arranged.

She wrote,

"In 2019, I walked into the University of Lagos with bright eyes and a heart full of hope. I thought I knew exactly how the next four years would unfold. I had a plan, a neat timeline, perfectly arranged."

While she thought she was going to use exactly four years in the University of Lagos, things happened which prolonged her education. The screenshot below contains details of 3 awards she won during her convocation.

Graduate celebrates academic excellence with 4.99 CGPA and multiple awards.

Source: TikTok

However, she eventually finished with a perfect CGPA from the university and posted her CGPA on Linkedin.

"Life, however, had other ideas. What was meant to be a straightforward journey turned into a long, winding road shaped by events none of us could control, the COVID‑19 lockdown and the long stretches of strikes. There were months when campus gates remained closed and the finish line kept moving farther away. But in those moments of delay, something else was growing, resilience. Days when online classes felt impossible. Moments of doubt when the goal seemed too far to touch. Yet, with every setback, I reminded myself why I started and who I wanted to become."

UNILAG graduate reveals her CGPA

"On Wednesday, 21st January 2026, I finally stood on that stage at the University of Lagos convocation hall. And with deep gratitude, I was named the Best Graduating Female Student, finishing with a CGPA of 4.99 out of 5.00. In that moment, everything made sense."

"The delays did not derail my journey, they refined my determination. They shaped me into someone who could rise, adapt, and excel no matter the circumstances. Beyond the classroom, I remained intentional about my professional growth, pursuing professional memberships including ACIPM and ACA, ensuring that while I waited for timelines to align."

The UNILAG graduate with a perfect CGPA also showed off the awards she won for emerging as the best graduating student.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who went to Benson Idahosa University failed JAMB two times but still graduated with a first-class degree.

University of Ibadan graduate bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a girl who went to the University of Ibadan (UI) started school with low grades but finished with a first-class degree.

She shared pictures and her story on social media, and many people congratulated her. She was scared she might not study Pharmacy because of her first-semester grades in 100 level.

Source: Legit.ng