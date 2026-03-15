A young Nigerian lady went viral as she spoke about the delay she faced because she wanted to study law at the university

She mentioned how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times before she gain admission

Her post went viral and triggered reactions from netizens who came across the post, as she narrated that she emerged top of her class

A Nigerian lady shared how she graduated top of her class despite writing UTME three times before admission. Her experience grabbed people’s attention.

Sharing her experience on X, the lady named Blessing opened up about her experience while trying to gain admission to study law.

A lady who wrote UTME 3 times to study law graduates as best in class. Photo: @BlessingCh73232

Source: Twitter

3-time UTME candidate graduates top of class

Identified as @BlessingCh73232 on X, the lady shared how she graduated as the best in her department.

The lady also spoke about experiencing a delay after her graduation, opening up about how it turned out for her.

She said:

"I stayed three years pursuing admission to study law. I sat for jamb, scored really good grades far above cut off marks but didn't gain admission. Jamb was busy jambing me year in and year out.

"Little did i know that the delay was a blessing in disguise. Finally, my time came. This time, no much study. But I hit the admission and graduated top of my department.

"Time for Nysc came, it happened again. My mates went, I was delayed again. In the midst of waiting and wailing, I found myself a niche. I started my business, built gradually during the waiting period.

"Today, I own a brand with a thriving customer base and results. It's been 3 years so far and God has been beyond faithful. I'm now serving and running my business simultaneously.

"Not every delay is denial. What you do in that waiting period, is what matters. Keep going."

See the X post below:

Netizens react to lady's academic experience

@AdedoyinOo99252 said:

"Congratulations to you Good success."

@deliiscope said:

"Yes! Once you see every delay as an incubation period, you appreciate it more."

@IbukunBenjamin said:

"What you do in that waiting period, is what matters."

@Oyedele67972 said:

"In every challenge, there is always an opportunity waiting sometimes it’s small, sometimes hidden. What makes the difference is the ability to notice it, act despite fear, and keep moving forward with persistence."

@EmperorShe47926 said:

"Congratulations to you currently in my waiting period after finishing school two years back."

@sir_chimaesq said:

"Nice! Did you later study law? And if yes, have you gone to the Law School?"

@Feranmiisrael9 said:

"Congratulations This is really motivating."

A Nigerian lady shares how she graduated top of her class despite writing UTME three times before admission. Photo: @BlessingCh73232

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng