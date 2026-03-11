A University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has celebrated completing her undergraduate studies at the prestigious institution, years after repeated attempts to enter the university

After her secondary school education, the lady revealed that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times

The lady, who bagged a second-class upper in computer science, displayed the scores she got in the three UTMEs she sat for

A lady, identified as Zainab Owolabi, has taken to social media to rejoice over graduating from the University of Lagos (UNILAG0 with a second-class upper degree in computer science.

The excited UNILAG graduate shared her convocation pictures on TikTok.

In the photos, Zainab was wearing her academic gown as she took different poses.

UNILAG graduate took UTME thrice

In her TikTok post, Zainab recounted that she wrote the UTME three times, the first time being in 2016. In 2016, she scored 160 in the UTME.

The following year, Zainab sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam and scored 271, but still did not get admitted into the university.

In 2018, she retook the UTME and got an impressive 321. She further disclosed that she spent seven years at the university instead of five. In her words:

"POV: You had to write Jamb thrice to get admission and spend 7 years instead of 5 in uni."

Words layered on Zainab's pictures read:

"My JAMB score every time I wrote JAMB vs my class degree:

"2016 - 160.

"2017 - 271.

"2018 - 321.

"Graduated with second class upper division.

"BSc Computer Science."

Zainab's post went viral on the social media platform, garnering 33k views, over 2k likes, and many comments.

People celebrated her academic milestone.

UNILAG graduate celebrated on social media

UNILAG graduate who wrote UTME 3 times

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate who wrote the UTME thrice had shared his story online.

He explained that he never actually saw himself as someone who would attend a university due to several challenges, one of which was that he was a struggling student in junior secondary school. Another challenge was that his family was not wealthy.

As a result of the death of his parents, he sat himself down and thought of a way forward. He also sat for the JAMB exam three different times and shared the scores he got in the separate exams that he took. Despite the setbacks he faced, he explained in his LinkedIn post that he sponsored himself for the JAMB and post-UTME exams, which he wrote and passed, and he was eventually admitted into the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

