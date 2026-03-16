A 300 level student at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) said she had to quit and restart her studies at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) afresh

Now in year one at UNIPORT, the young lady narrated why she had no choice but to quit her studies at Ignatius University

She narrated how she was scammed after spending several semesters at her previous tertiary institution, as she could not find any of her results

A young lady, @dfw_vee1, has revealed that she left Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) in her year three to restart from year one at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

She said her life didn't end when she restarted her university education afresh.

A lady who restarted from year one at UNIPORT shares what happened. Photo Credit: @dfw_vee1

Source: TikTok

"From 300 level to 100 level," she captioned a TikTok video of herself wearing her UNIPORT academic gown.

How lady started afresh at UNIPORT

In another TikTok post, the UNIPORT freshwoman, now in the department of Journalism and Media Studies, narrated how she was scammed at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

According to her, she was convinced that she was like other students until she couldn't find any of her results, from her year one to year two.

All efforts to remedy the situation were unsuccessful. She said the only solution she was offered was to rewrite her exams from the beginning, an option she wasn't down for.

In her words:

"Omo, I got scammed oo.

"Then, I was forced to do regular part time at Ignatius,

"I was convinced that it was just like normal learning.

"I had portal, paid more fees than regular school fees but learnt like normal students.

"But every semester that passes, I won't see my results,

"I complained, tried my best but no remedy. From 100lvl to 200lvl.

"No result, everything missing.

"Finally, I was asked to write all my exams from beginning so I just had to change oo.

"Funny enough, we were much oo."

A lady says she left Ignatius University in her year three and restarted UNIPORT from year one. Photo Credit: @dfw_vee1

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok video below:

UNIPORT student's story elicits reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

Oluwaseun Grace 💫💫 said:

"We are going see it through together ❤️l’m in 200level currently planning on taking another Jamb🙂🙂send love from here."

Yt: lauduak 🌷 said:

"I am currently studying information technology and I'm in 400 level but I just got an admission to study human anatomy at UNN and I'm currently taking on the two BSc degrees at the same time."

❤️abundance ❤️ said:

"A final year law student but now starting 200 level mass communication."

Mama 🌹❤️ said:

"Omo me too I’m writing jamb this year and I’m in 200L. Is better for me to start over than to regret in future."

Desire said:

"Same 300 lv this year but guess who's going to pick up jamb form again this year? That's me ☺️I don't care how long it takes to achieve my dream."

ꨄ..FAVꨄ!🥹🧸❤️ said:

"Story of my life, from 300 Level back to hundred level, now everybody who was discouraging me is proud of my courage,u see this life?? do what so ever pleases u, forget what people will say."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 400 level student had gone back to rewrite the UTME.

AAU student restarts from 200 level

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Ambrose Alli University (AAU) medical student in her 400 level had started a new course from 200 level.

The lady, with the handle @perrymama34, opened up about her course switch on TikTok and the reaction that followed her tough decision. Despite nearing the completion of her medical studies, the young lady said she had to switch courses because she knew her heart was elsewhere.

She said leaving her medical course for engineering was the hardest decision of her life, noting that she went backwards. She started her engineering studies from 200 level, pointing out that people insulted her for her decision and there were times she doubted herself.

Source: Legit.ng