A young Nigerian lady who got a high score in JAMB and Post-UTME but was denied admission by UNILAG has gone viral

The lady posted the score she got in the Post-UTME exam she wrote at the University of Lagos

She also mentioned applying to another school and writing JAMB several times before securing admission

A Nigerian lady who scored a total of 273 in JAMB but was denied admission by UNILAG, despite also passing the Post-UTME exam with a score of 24/30, is trending online as she graduates with a high CGPA from a top university.

The individual mentioned that she had sat for the exam, hoping to get into UNILAG, but despite performing well, she was not offered admission to study there.

Nigerian lady shares JAMB and Post-UTME scores after being denied UNILAG admission. Photo Source: Tiktok/seyrah_essentials, Twitter/La3i3i

Source: TikTok

Lady denied admission by UNILAG goes viral

She sat for the exam at another school and passed, but still, she wasn't offered admission.

SHORINOLU SARAH wrote in her TikTok post that she changed her course, thinking that she wasn't offered admission because of the course she picked, but even then, she wasn't accepted.

Speaking about being denied admission by the University of Lagos, she wrote:

"A girl who wrote JAMB for three consecutive years was not admitted, despite having 273 in JAMB and 24/30 in the UNILAG Post-UTME. Even though she applied to Yabatech and scored 8 points above the cutoff, she was not admitted."

"She switched to Mathematics because she felt that maybe her goal of becoming a Chemical Engineer was too ambitious, but she was still not accepted. She became so frustrated that she decided to learn a trade instead of taking any more exams."

After the setback from UNILAG and another institution, she decided to take another exam and apply to a different school.

She continued:

"However, following extensive parental discussions, my younger brother and I took the fourth JAMB, and LASU selected us. Studying my ideal course made me very happy. However, it was a bit difficult for my parents to support us, as my brother is studying Medicine and Surgery, and money became another issue throughout our time in college. While I was in school, I began selling a variety of items, including jewellery, watches, ladies underwear, men’s clothing, snacks, and cake parfaits. However, God is God. Tomorrow, that girl will graduate as a CHEMICAL ENGINEER and CEO. I'm thankful, Lord, I'm thankful."

Young Nigerian lady denied UNILAG admission despite high JAMB and Post-UTME scores goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/seyrah_essentials, Twitter/La3i3i

Source: TikTok

@seyrah_essentials shared in another post the CGPA she finished with from the top university she attended after being denied admission by the University of Lagos, despite having high scores in both JAMB and Post-UTME.

She wrote:

"My name is SHORINOLU SARAH."

"A fresh graduate of Lagos State University."

"4.37 CGPA (First Class Lower)."

"Best FEMALE graduating student - Department of Chemical Engineering."

"Overall Best FEMALE graduating student - Faculty of Engineering."

"GOD DID. Don’t be stingy to congratulate me if I appear on your FYP."

"Yours is coming soon."

Reactions as lady finishes with high CGPA

Olla's Atelier said:

"Wrote jamb 4 times before gaining admission. Writing another one this year again cos I was given a course I don't want and I'm not ready to settle down with it! Motivated and really proud of you!"

Godsown noted:

"I got 324 in Jamb and 26/30 in unilag post utme and still unilag didn't pick me last year so I'm taking my JAMB tomorrow for the second time hoping to do better."

_JUSTJENNY shated:

"Coming from someone who wrote jamb four times too and left final year to be in first year (currently in first year), this is the motivation I need!"

Kûñlëx Shûgã wrote:

"Congratulations dear is it possible to have a CGPA of 2.80 in 200l and still graduate with second class upper?"

Brightie added:

"Congratulations dear. This will not be the last that you will celebrate. God will take you to greater levels and bigger opportunity are coming ur way that you will celebrate more."

@Summayyah Said:

"Congratulation surely God knows what is best for you and everything that happened to you has surely been written."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Jason Omu, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), went viral after sharing his amazing academic achievements. He scored 300 in JAMB, got eight As and a B in WAEC, and graduated with a first-class degree.

UNILAG GRADUATE dies months after convocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Anisa Ishaq-Balogun, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has sadly passed away. She had worked very hard and got a first-class degree in Cell Biology and Genetics with a CGPA of 4.82.

Before she died, Anisa shared her results on social media and said that having sickle cell disease did not stop her from studying hard and doing well.

Source: Legit.ng