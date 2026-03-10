A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who advocated for sickle cell patients has passed away

The individual had taken to her social media page to announce her convocation from the university

In the post she shared on her page, she mentioned the course she studied and her CGPA months before her death

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who finished with a first class and a high CGPA of 4.82 has died months after she announced her convocation.

Anisa Ishaq-Balogun had taken to her media page on 15 January 2025 to share her academic achievement and posted a screenshot of her result.

Graduate of UNILAG with 4.82 CGPA dies

She mentioned her CGPA, the course she studied and spoke about her condition.

The brilliant individual wrote on her page:

"Can we skip to the good part?.."

"B.Sc. Cell Biology and Genetics (4.82/5.00)."

"Who says having sickle cell disease is a barrier to academic excellence?"

"Definitely not me!"

"This is from the Grace of my Lord (27:40)."

Several months later, an individual shared a post on his page and tagged Anisa Ishaq-Balogun’s social media profile.

In his post, @Saint_Kodes explained that Anisa was the founder of an organization he is currently building a website for and posted a screenshot of their chat online.

Announcing the death of the UNILAG graduate, he wrote:

"I wish I could type this all out without a thread, but I believe you'll follow along. Pls retweet."

"I've been restless since I heard the news. Anisa is gone."

"She was the founder of the NGO I've been building a website for, @anisa_scf, and the last conversation I had with her was"

He spoke further in his text while mentioning the date she was buried after she was confirmed dead.

He continued:

"About renewing the hosting and domain, which was set to expire on the 5th of this month. I didn't know that same day would be the day we'd lay her to rest."

"Anisa was a sickle cell advocate and a warrior. She was passionate, tireless, and deeply committed to building a better world."

Reactions as UNILAG graduate dies

@enniythommy stressed:

"Subhanallah !!! Allah { azza wajjal } forgive her shortcomings and comfort her parents during the bereavement . Aamin."

@Iamcopyright_ shared:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace and May grant her family and team members the fortitude to bear the loss."

@thumininu1 added:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen?"

@Jaleelah_Adi wrote:

"May Almighty Allah forgiive her shortcomings, grant her Janatul fridous and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss."

@aseeya23 stressed:

"May the smallest of her good deeds intercede for her, and may Allah shroud her in His Rahma."

@bisbabyyyyy added:

"May Almighty Allah grant her Jannah and forgive her shortcomings."

@Moshoodorilowo5 said:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanat fridaous."

Read the post below:

