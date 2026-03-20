A nearly 60-year-old law graduate has bagged a degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, after being denied her dream of studying a law programme

The woman has had desires to study law since the 1980s, but was initially given a different course to study

After years of striving to study law, she has finally bagged her degree and was called to bar before she clocked 60 years

A nearly 60-year-old law graduate has celebrated a milestone after bagging her degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The woman, a mother, was called to the bar 10 days before she turned 60.

A nearly 60 year old OAU law graduate gets called to bar. Photo credit: @Zikkish/X

Source: Twitter

The report was shared on X by her son, @Zikkish, on Thursday, March 19, 2026, who explained that she had an ambition to study law but was initially assigned a different course of study.

OAU graduate called to bar at 60

According to him, his mother wanted to study law back in the 80s but was offered an education programme that led her to become a teacher. But that did not change the mother's mindset; her passion remained focused on becoming a lawyer.

Then, in 2016, the mother decided to return to school and, this time, study a law programme at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

A nearly 60 year old OAU graduate bags a law degree and gets called to bar. Photo credit: OAU

Source: Facebook

She graduated in 2024 and was called to the bar 10 days before her 60th birthday.

The X post had already crossed 83,000 views, 3,800+ likes, and hundreds of reposts.

His tweet reads:

"My mom wanted to read law in the 1980s... was transferred to education. She became a teacher... she still had that passion, went back to OAU law in 2016, graduated in 2024 (strike and corona issues) was called to bar 10 days before she was 60.

30 is not too late for a dream."

The post is accompanied by two beautiful photos: one showing her beaming in full lawyer’s attire (wig, gown, and lace jabot), and another in elegant traditional gele and white lace, exuding confidence and joy

See his X post below:

Reactions to mid-aged OAU law graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nearly 60-year-old mother's call to the bar post. Some of the comments are below.

@ahmedhalimah02 commented:

"A very beautiful woman. Congratulations to her."

@frmarcellinus said:

"God bless your mom."

@kayliz4real stated:

"A Queen, I stan. Please congratulate her for me. I love it."

@audacious_sis commented:

"Women like your mum>>>>>😍"

@OmoyeniSalami commented:

"I’m 58 in April and your Mom just gave me the inspiration to go back to school. Thank you and God continue to bless and keep Mummy.🙏🏽"

@OluchiO6 stated:

"She's so beautiful. A very big congratulations to her."

OAU student who failed WAEC bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Olalere wrote UTME and WAEC three times before gaining admission to Obafemi Awolowo University.

During an interview with Legit.ng, Emmanuel revealed that he later graduated with a 4.79/5.00 CGPA in Chemical Engineering, earning the title of Best Graduating Student in his department.

He also served as NSChE student chapter president and led reforms that boosted the department’s national ranking.

Source: Legit.ng