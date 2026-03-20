A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who performed poorly in his JAMB and Post-UTME exams, has gone viral

The individual mentioned that his first choice was not the University of Ibadan and that he had chosen another school

He also shared the grade he finished with from the university in the viral post, despite being in first class in 100L

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who performed poorly in his JAMB and Post-UTME exams, melts hearts with his final year result.

The individual took to social media to pour out his heart, explaining that he didn’t initially pick the University of Ibadan as his first or second choice because he wanted to go to another school.

UI graduate shares degree after failing JAMB and Post-UTME. Photo Source: Tiktok/27kulture, JAMB

Source: TikTok

Graduate of University of Ibadan celebrates degree

He also explained that he had a good grade in his first year, but things changed.

@27kulture wrote in the viral post:

"6 years, 2 ASUU strikes, 1 COVID 😭 I can finally say I survived University of Ibadan! Yayy 😩😭."

"I graduated from the University of Ibadan. Trust me, it definitely wasn’t my first choice, not my second either lol (I think it was Uniosun 😂😭). I really wanted University of Lagos, but at least I sha go Uni wey get name small 😂."

The young graduate spoke about how he performed in several Post-UTME and JAMB exams he wrote with the aim of securing admission into a university. He continued:

"After secondary school, I thought I was gonna get into the institution (uni) of my choice, but I was just being a naive and deluded kid. I wrote UTME and Post-UTME two times. Omo, I performed poorly, chai, the Post-UTME get as e be 😂. Well, those late-night tutorial classes totally paid off eventually. Grateful for em all."

"In 2019, I was offered admission into the prestigious University of Ibadan… THEN CAME STRIKE. It was really long. Imagine going for a strike when you’ve not even resumed; e pain me oo. Strike sha ended, then next was Badboy COVID 😭. We later resumed school and there was the 'social distancing' thing popping then. We weren’t able to do an actual PHYSICAL MATRICULATION; we had an online matriculation. I was literally on the bed while matriculating 😂. What a weird set, right?"

"Ngl, admission into University of Ibadan (UI) wasn’t so much joyful, but I was glad that I’d be leaving home after 3 years of washing cars at home and waking up very early in the morning to turn off the security light 💡 (if I ain’t do that, pops would flip)."

"We spent 6 years in school for a 4-year course. It could’ve been longer, but I’m glad I’m out mannn… My first year in UI was probably my best year. Imagine your first year as a fresher being the best year, omo, why did I even do? 🤔 ANYWAYS, in first year, I was on a first-class INITIALLY lmao (to be expected). Second year – there was a drastic drop 😂😭. Penultimate year – omo na ihn my CGPA dey drop go ni sha. Final year – I just said omo make I just guide, omo the stuff still dropped o 😂😭. Guy UI lecturers mehn, woh just guide for real."

Graduate of University of Ibadan who failed exams twice shares result. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/27kulture, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

After the experience in school, which included some fun moments, he shared the grade he graduated with from the institution.

@27kulture said:

"Met the bestest of people in the University of Ibadan, and in Ibadan. Thanks to y’all who made my 6 years in Ibadan a fire one – my course mates, my friends, my fam, my lecturers, of course the man that prints, Y’all One of One."

"All in all, I graduated from the prestigious University of Ibadan with a Second Class Upper in Geography. Me, myself, I’m proud of it!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Oyeduntan Deborah, a young Nigerian lady, celebrated as she gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan. She shared that becoming a law student was her father’s wish, as he has been a lawyer for over 50 years and hoped one of his children would follow in his footsteps.

University of Ibadan graduate goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a student from the University of Ibadan, Abdulmujeeb Adewale, who used to be last in his class in secondary school, has now become one of the best in the university.

He passed 53 out of 66 courses with A’s and finished with a 3.80 CGPA. At his graduation, he won many awards. He said he never thought he could be smart in school, but things changed, and now he is very proud.

Source: Legit.ng