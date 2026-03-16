A graduate of Covenant University who spent her 100 level having fun and watching Netflix series Friends has gone viral

The young lady explained that she thought she was going to get a better grade because she listened to the lectures

She further mentioned the grade she had in the 400-level and what she eventually finished with from the university

A graduate of Covenant University who had F and D in her 100L results trends online, as she finishes in flying colors from the university, shared her story.

The individual mentioned that she had gained admission into the university in 2022 and was always with friends and having fun while there.

Covenant University graduate who spent 100 level watching Netflix goes viral after graduating with first class. Photo Source: Tiktok/godsfavouriteprincess

Source: TikTok

Covenant University graduate shares 100-level experience

@godsfavouriteprincess explained in her post that she had thought that as long as she listened to lecturers' explanations in class, she was going to pass her exams, but saw her 100-level first-semester results and vowed to work harder.

She wrote in the caption of her TikTok post:

"I started Covenant University on January 7, 2022, and all that was in my mind was, 'You're in university, and you will have a lot of fun.' My first semester was stress-free, and I spent most of my nights with friends. I didn't read all through the semester because I always believed that listening in class would give me good enough scores."

"I wrote my first-semester exams and got a 4.14, and I said to myself I was going to do better and get a 5.0."

"I went through my 100-level second semester and spent more time with friends and Netflix, which was more than my first semester. I wrote my exams and thought this was going to be my first 5.0."

"On Friday morning, I woke up and decided to check my phone and saw that results were out. I was really excited, but I was now sitting on a 3.89. I had to scroll down in confusion."

"To my surprise, I saw my first F and D as well. I got every grade the system had to offer in just one session."

Covenant University graduate goes viral after finishing first class. Photo Source: Tiktok/godsfavouriteprincess

Source: TikTok

Fast forward to the 400 level, and she had already started working on her results and noticed changes.

@godsfavouriteprincess wrote:

"I wrote all my exams with God's help, and when the results came out, I had a 4.94, and that was all God."

In her final year, though she didn't mention the exact CGPA she finished with from the university, she mentioned the grade she graduated with.

"I wrote my final exams and didn't know what to expect. I was still not on a first class and needed at least 4.7 to have a 4.5 CGPA. I tried to take my mind off it, but I was overthinking."

"Today, I Ireoluwasubomi Abiodun am a first-class graduate from Covenant University. I am not defined by my failures, and my failures were just a reminder that I am meant for greater things."

Reactions as lady bags first class

Bomsss added:

"A living proof of “with GOD anything is possible!”

dara! noted:

"Love me an MIS graduate! SUCH A FORCE!"

Dee wrote:

"Thanks for taking us through your beautiful Academic journey💐, God be praised 🙌 and I tap into your testimony for greater heights in my academics in Jesus name."

arewadoesn'trateyou🧸🫧 said:

"Congratulations, girl 😍! your story is truly inspiring."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man, Henry Igweka, went viral as he celebrated his matriculation into Covenant University to study Industrial Physics with Renewable Energy.

Covenant University student goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Covenant University student, Alicia Dongo, shared her experience invigilating an exam for over 200 candidates.

She explained that she was very strict during the exam and realized later that her firmness may have made her seem harsh, causing her to miss an opportunity to connect with the professionals in the room.

Source: Legit.ng