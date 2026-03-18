A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media as she explained why she rejected a scholarship to study abroad

The young lady mentioned the reason she took the step and spoke about another scholarship she applied for in the video

The reason she gave in the viral clip caught the attention of many people, who reacted in the comments section of the post

A young Nigerian lady who won a scholarship to study in America has explained that she rejected the offer and shared why in a video.

She also spoke about another scholarship she got in the video and gave a reason why she turned down the first one.

Nigerian lady shares reason for turning down scholarship, video sparks reactions. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/studywith.joanna, Getty mages/Marcia Straub

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady rejects scholarship to study abroad

In her TikTok clip, she mentioned that studying in America had always been a dream for her and that she wished to study in the country. However, when she got a scholarship, something made her turn down the offer, and she explained it.

@studywith.joanna said in the video,

"I got a scholarship to study in America, but unfortunately, I had to turn it down."

She gave a reason for rejecting the big opportunity.

Her statement:

"Studying abroad felt like a dream, like a very, very distant dream I have always wanted, but the issue was that money was not there."

After she had rejected the first one, she explained that she didn't give up and began to research other scholarship opportunities abroad.

Young Nigerian lady goes viral after explaining why she rejected a scholarship. Photo Source: Tiktok/studywith.joanna

Source: TikTok

@studywith.joanna statement:

"I started doing research on scholarship opportunities and I started applying by myself. I was able to secure a 70 percent scholarship to study in the USA, but unfortunately, I couldn't go. But did I stop there? No, I didn't stop there."

"You know what I did next? I continued doing research, continued applying for more, and then I got another scholarship. That's two scholarships that I've been able to get just for doing things on my own."

The young lady made several other statements in the virtual video, and many people who came across it took to the comments section to speak.

Reactions as lady turns down scholarship offer

Nuella said:

"By this time next year September I will be studying either in Switzerland or Australia or any of my chosen countries on a fully funding. Amen."

Amaka veevien noted:

"With theVisa ban issues from USA , Does it mean US Schools won't be accepting student this year."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared an international scholarship opportunity with her best friend, hoping it would benefit them both. She was heartbroken when her friend said she had already applied for the scholarship.

US school cancels scholarship for Nigerian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady, Blessed, got admission into several universities in and received scholarships from nine of them. She later decided not to go for her studies.

After her decision, one of the schools sent her an email withdrawing the scholarship that was earlier offered. Blessed explained that some schools reduced the funding, while others removed it completely.

Source: Legit.ng