A student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) celebrated as he recorded his best grades

He showed off his final year results, stating that it was his best since his five years in the institution as an undergraduate

The post went viral, and netizens took to the comments to celebrate the young man on his academic achievement

A young Nigerian man, Usman Raheem, celebrated after seeing his final year first semester results.

The plant physiology student said that his 500 level results were his best grades since he started schooling at the institution.

A FUNAAB student who got his best grades in final year shows results and GPA. Photo: @alabitweets

Source: Twitter

FUNAAB student displays final results, shows GPA

Identified on X as @alabitweets, the young man shared how proud he was of his achievements.

He wrote:

“Result just came outttt and broooo! I ateee like mad!! Best result yet in my entire 5 years in uni.. proud of myself fr fr."

Posting his result, the man added:

"proud of myself olohun…"

In the results he shared, it showed that the young man wrote 11 courses in his 500 level first semester and got A's in 10 of them.

He also got one B, bringing his grade point average (GPA) of 4.90.

See his X post below:

Reactions trail FUNAAB's students' result

The post went viral, and netizens took to the comments to celebrate the young man on his academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Kemibaby96 said:

"Congratulations. My result too came out good but not to expectation."

@Kennystit said:

"Waw, this is incredibly good. More grease to ur elbow bruh."

@Funmyy224515 said:

"I want to be excited like this when I see mine too . Congratulations."

@Adetokun_Isaiah said:

"yii, congratulations gee this is magnificent walahi."

@iamOluwatosin10 said:

"Bro luck ran out at the 3rd 69 Omo,why didn't they just give you 70?"

@empireMcMahon said:

I no understand plant philosophy?? Which kind course Una dey study for this country."

@SamExistingg said:

"This is so so good. Congratulations! Hope say you fess cry."

@jaxxon04 said:

"On top 2 unit courses? This schools dey muzz me Who go UI go see this thing just dey laugh bro."

@charlessel15864 said:

"Lowkey, Genuinly I want to understand what in Nigeria is plant physiology I mean I know what physiology means in relation to humans but plants? It can't be all that... But I'd love for someone to explain it to me better... I don't want to take what I've known about it."

A FUNAAB student grabs attention as he shows off final year grades. Photo: @alabitweets

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng