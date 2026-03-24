A graduate of the University of Lagos draws people's attention after displaying her CGPA

The brilliant lady mentioned the number of times she wrote WAEC, after which she eventually secured admission

The CGPA she finished with from Chinese Studies at the University of Lagos made people praise her

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who wrote JAMB three times and WAEC twice, is trending after she displayed the CGPA she finished with after studying Chinese language at the institution.

The brilliant lady inspired many people with her story and the score she finished with from the institution.

Graduate of University of Lagos praised for CGPA in Chinese Studies. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/kabhibah.ng, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG graduate bags first class in Chinese Studies

@kabhibah.ng wrote:

"And my success is only by Allah. (Quran 11:88)."

She went on to speak about her department and the exact grade she graduated with in her final year at the University of Lagos.

"From writing 3 JAMB exams and 2 WAECs to earning a First Class in Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Studies - (4.72/5.0)."

"4 years turned 6 years! It really took a lot to get here, but Allah carried me."

Graduate of University of Lagos draws attention after posting her CGPA. Photo Source: Tiktok/kabhibah.ng

Source: TikTok

@kabhibah.ng continued in her viral TikTok post:

"Thank you, Allah, for your grace. Thank you for the gift of people. Thank you for the gift of love. You have really blessed me with so much more than I can imagine. My heart is full of gratitude."

"May your name be praised."

"Here's to this milestone and the many more to come! This is just the beginning!"

Many people who came across her TikTok post took to the comments section to celebrate her.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate bags first class

Arakunrin Alakara Oyinbo stressed:

"Use 4/5 years in school to study Chinese abi na short time course??"

Josephine added:

"Congratulations. I’m also studying foreign language(French language)it’s not easy I wish to graduate with a first class also."

The Self Aware Woman wrote: said:

"Congratulations, first class in a language course is no small feat."

Duchess said:

"Congratulations ma🎉❤️I'm faridat. I aspire to study mandarin. Chinese in unilag this year. Please Is there any advice you can give me."

Mamacita storeee added:

"Coming for this sound next week Monday. I’m graduating on Monday guyssssss Alliamdullilahi."

Sekeenah/Future RN shared:

"Congratulations ma’am sorry to ask ma can you speak Chinese now."

Seun Funmi said:

"Congratulations cause I know it’s was not easy."

Kikis Perfumery||PerfumeCombos added:

"Congratulations 🎉…Chinese studies no easy o."

OTL said:

"Wow congratulations babe more wins."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady, Shorinolu Sarah, who scored 273 in JAMB and 24/30 in the UNILAG Post-UTME but was denied admission, later gained entry into Lagos State University (LASU). She went on to graduate with a 4.37 CGPA in Chemical Engineering, earning awards as the best female student in her department and faculty.

UNILAG graduate weeps during convocation over CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, grabbed people’s attention with her emotional story about her CGPA.

The student revealed that she cried on her convocation day because of the score she finished with and shared her experience online, where her posts drew reactions from many people.

Source: Legit.ng