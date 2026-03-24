A young man who dropped out of school when he was a 400-level student has shared an update about his career

He narrated how he dropped out of Obafemi Awolowo University when he was in his fourth year after being given an offer

His story triggered reactions on social media, as some netizens shared their thoughts after he mentioned his current salary

A young man, Jeremiah Ajayi, shared how he dropped out of Obafemi Awolowo University as a 400-level law student.

He opened up about the job offer that fuelled his decision to leave school in his penultimate year.

An OAU student who left school in 400 level over job offer mentions salary. Photo: LinkedIn/Jeremiah Ajayi

Source: UGC

OAU law dropout mentions current salary

On his LinkedIn page, Jeremiah Ajayi said that at the point he dropped out, he already had good grades, a published paper, leadership experience, and international internships.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

"Back in 2022, I dropped out of Obafemi Awolowo University as a 4th-year law student. I had good grades, a published paper, leadership experience, and international internships. A bright law career was ahead of me.

"But I left because I'd just landed a senior role with a hybrid arrangement. The tradeoff was clear: stay in a system teaching an obsolete curriculum and watch 5 years turn into 7, or take a role that would accelerate my growth immediately.

"It seemed foolish at the time. But since then, I've worked for my dream companies and collaborators, I've increased my annual income to $70k, something I wouldn't have achieved this quickly if I'd stayed in law (I'd be just finishing law school now).

"I've built a nonprofit, won awards, authored a book, and published research across marketing and social impact If you have conviction, go for your dreams even when you look foolish in the interim.

"PS: I won't advise anyone to do this unless they have real leverage outside school. This worked because I had options. Make sure you do too."

An OAU 400-level law student who dropped out because of job offer mentions salary. Photo: OAU

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail OAU law dropout's career update

Kaatib Yusuf said:

"Loved your caveat."

Hassanat Adebowale said:

"It was a brave decision, and I'm glad things worked out for you. Rooting for you always, Jeremiah Ajayi."

Abdullah Adedokun said:

"This is very honest. I believe that the debate of going to college or not should be an individual debate. It's a question of "For me, at this point I'm at, is it a worthy tradeoff or not" and not "is College good or not?".

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng