An Obafemi Awolowo University student has shared disappointment and frustration after hoping to have graduated in 2020

In his social media post, the OAU student pointed out his early life plans that he had hope to achieve in the coming years

His outcry about still being in school has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many sharing similar story

A student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has opened up about his delayed graduation after hoping to have finished school in 2020.

The student, identified as @BatemzLighting on X, shared how his early life plans did not go as expected after finishing secondary school in 2015.

An OAU student who wishes to graduate in 2020, shares his story. Photo credit: @BatemzLighting/X

Source: Twitter

According to him, he completed his secondary education at the age of 15 and had clearly mapped out his future all the way to marriage.

OAU student speaks on delayed graduation

In his post, he had planned to spend five years at the university, and at the age of 25, he would have married. Sadly, the OAU student disclosed that at 26, he is still a student.

He disclosed that he is in 500 level at OAU, despite planning to earn a master's degree by 2023.

An OAU student gets disappointed and frustrated after hoping to have graduated in 2020. Photo credit: @BatemzLighting/X

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"When I finished secondary school I sat down and planned my life

I Finish secondary school 2015 (age15)

University (5years) 2020 (age 20)

NYSC 2021

Master’s degree 2023 (age23)

Work & build wealth (house,car)

Marriage 2025(age25)

To God be the glory I'm in 500level in OAU 2026"

See his X post below:

Reactions to OAU student's life-plan frustration

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users. Some of the comments are below.

@unfilteredDoyin stated:

"You think it’s by planing before. I really do wish you the best but na only Nysc sure for you next. In the next 3 years you fit never hit the next target. Welcome to real life."

@fatolafabs wrote:

"Same fr fr, except I skipped nysc—it’s pointless. Really should be on my masters or second degreee by now, but I’m working on it. Building wealth and marriage has been postponed to further notice."

@Chukwuebuker commented:

"I can't forget sitting in my parlor with my elder cousin Obilo in 2018 after I gained admission discussing something similar like yours. The young man looked at me and started laughing. He laughed because I no consider strikes😂😭. Strikes won wound me but I give glory to God."

@Lala_creative said:

"I also finished Secondry School 2015. But right now I’m waiting for nysc to mobilize me. ☹️"

@__4ktreyy wrote:

"Guy no b only you💔😭

Funny enough if u b nepo for don achieve all that goals Sha.

300lvl for 2026 😭😂since 2013 I first go Hussle like mad."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a nearly 60-year-old law graduate bagged a degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, after being denied her dream of studying a law programme.

Graduate leaves OAU for UI

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate stated that she transferred from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to the University of Ibadan.

Inspired by a 2019 convocation ceremony, she remained determined to graduate with a First Class degree despite the setback.

Through intense study, sacrifice and faith, she achieved her goal and graduated with a First Class in Law from UI.

Source: Legit.ng