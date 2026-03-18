A Nigerian woman based in Germany opened up about the reaction she got from her church member after her marriage crashed

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) member opened up about what happened after the church knew about the separation

Her post went viral and sparked mixed reactions, as some supported her while others faulted her experience in marriage

A Nigerian woman in Germany shared what happened after she officially separated from her husband.

She stated that at the time of the divorce, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

An RCCG member shares church's reaction after hearing that she left her marriage. Photo: Chinonso Onuoha

Source: Facebook

Identified on Facebook as Chinonso Onuoha, the woman narrated how her husband reported her to people after she left him.

She stated that she did not plan on telling people her side of the story till she had an encounter with her church member from RCCG.

Her Facebook post read:

“After I officially separated from my ex-husband, he was running around like a headless chicken telling people how I left him, how Igbo women abandon their husbands abroad.

"People would call to hear my own side of the story, and I would simply say, “It’s the devil,” because I didn’t want to tell them what really happened.

"I remember one Edo woman who called me. We attended Redeemed Christian Church of God together. I gave her the same response. She told me to shut up. She said I should tell my own side of the story because my ex husband was lying against me and spoiling my name.

"She said that everyone in that church already knew what was going on. She reminded me of how every time people in the church asked what happened to my face, I would lie and say I hit the door. She said, “naso you dey hit your face for door all the time.”

"That was the day I started telling my story. Everyone believed me. Even his best friend and members of his own family. He started calling me bitter. He said those things happened a long time ago. My question to him was always simple. Did it happen or not?

"It doesn’t matter how long ago it was. I still remember, because you hurt me. People had been observing everything quietly. When I was about seven months pregnant, I was still wearing my normal clothes. I would wear my trousers without zipping them and cover the zipper with my shirt.

"One day a woman in church asked me why I was still wearing regular clothes. I told her there were no shops in my town that sold maternity clothes. She told me that’s not true,and she named about three shops immediately. Then she held my hand and walked straight to my ex-husband.

"Right there, she lifted my shirt a little and told him, Your wife is pregnant,she needs maternity clothes. The next day he took me to the mall and bought me maternity clothes.I even used the opportunity to buy two nursing bras. Most people around you already know what is going on.You think you are hiding it well."

An abroad-based Nigerian woman who attended RCCG shares how members reacted after hearing that she left her marriage. Photo: Chinonso Onuoha

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman's experience after seperation

Shallom Gift said:

"It's such an incredible feeling knowing that people believe and support you after going through a tough time like that, your story is so inspiringi love the fact that you came out and still uad the strength to share your journey."

Augustine Olisa said:

"Meanwhile people in the comment section has believed you without hearing from him. Same way people in his circle will believe him without hearing from you. At the end of the day people will always say things the way it will favor them to feel good about themselves. But deep down only you and your ex husband knows exactly what happened and only your both conscience can sit with it after all the public validations."

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k for something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng