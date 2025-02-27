A Nigerian woman lamented after her husband put a big pot of rice inside the freezer overnight

The young woman opened her freezer and displayed the outcome of her husband’s actions in a viral video

Some who came across the video gave their thoughts on what the man did, sharing similar experiences

A Nigerian lady could not believe her eyes after seeing what her husband did to a pot of leftover rice.

She opened her freezer and saw that he had put the big pot of rice inside the freezer overnight.

In a video by @pharmjennyjude, the woman narrated what she told her husband to do after dishing food for himself.

He failed to do as she said and she shared what she saw after opening the pot.

The woman said:

"POV: You allowed your husband to dish food for himself last night only to wake up to this. I only told him to dish the remaining food inside takeaway pack and put inside freezer. Who put big pot like this inside freezer?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman's husband puts pot inside freezer

@Faizzy said:

"Thank God say your husband put am my husband will say i did not tell him to keep in the fridge. I don shout tire."

@ritariri43 said:

"It’s d other way round in my house…na my husband dey put inside plate before he put inside fridge…me I prefer to carry d pot and put inside d fridge."

@preciouschineche25 said:

"That's me, any food wey fit spoil because of too much handling, once the pot will enter freezer na their be en destination so theirs nothing wrong there."

@Nellsvile Enterprises said:

"This is na me, no tym, just put pot inside freezer, tomorrow bring it out and warm."

@favourtoyin133 said:

"Women una no dey sabi say thank u ooo. he preserve am make e for no spoil naaaa."

@Omolara Akindele Raymon said:

"The day my husband did this same thing, the way I shouted kilodeeeee. My children was like mummy are you okay."

@Abiose Alli said:

"Nah man him be, man of timber and caliber. he kukuma help you put the pot inside deep freezer."

@Onyinye said:

"At least he tried… mine will say I can’t be sorting those packs you have biko. The best way out."

@Chicken Delish said:

"Ur own good…. Oo. The one I have will forget and tell you “ babe, e spoil? But e no suppose spoil."

