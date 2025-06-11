A lady who begged her husband to cook marvelled at the amount of oil he used in making egusi soup

In a viral TikTok video, she showed how she tried to remove the excess oil from the soup and shared how it tasted

Many who came across the viral video on TikTok shared their thoughts on the man's cooking and similar experiences

A woman was surprised after seeing the amount of palm oil her husband used in making egusi soup.

She said she had begged her husband to help her cook the food.

In a video by @ti__nah_ on TikTok, the lady showed the pot of egusi soup her husband had prepared.

She opened the pot and saw excess oil at the top of the soup and tried to reduce it by scooping some of it.

The lady used a big spoon to scoop out the excess oil and put it on a plate.

She said:

"POV: You begged your husband to help you cook egusi soup. Husband of my youth why the palm oil come too much ehn baby."

In the comments, the woman confirmed that the egusi soup was tasty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's husband's egusi soup

Many who came across the viral video on TikTok shared their thoughts on the man's cooking and similar experiences.

@ChizzyTheBizPlug said:

"Thank God say your own remember to add red oil. my hubby cook finish chop finish before I reach open pot oga no put oil to the soup. he come dey shout say " I said it. I know I was forgetting something don't know what that is" anyways he chop the food only am finish."

@YoYo said:

"He cooked palm oil with a touch of egusi."

Ayo said:

"E sweet abi e no sweet??"

@LADY TEMITOPE SARAH said:

"At least he used palm oil,my fiance used groundnut oil to cook egusi because he ran out of palm oil and was too lazy to go and buy. he kept saying it was sweet but deep down the soup white abeg,I no gree taste am."

@Aliumuslimat said:

"At list he cook thank him, I travelled my husband could nt cook indomie to eat he want and add curry and tyme to indomie."

@Kelsar–Mimi thrift said:

"Ur own still better. me wea my hubby cook 5 pcs of indomie con still put all d 5 spices join baba con say I must to finish am cos he talk say him don tell before say him no sabi say I force. omo na toilet I sleep that night."

