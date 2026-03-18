Foluke Adeboye shared a surprising personal sacrifice she made after becoming born again

She revealed the bold decision she made, and how it affected those around her, including her family

Mrs Adeboye’s story caught the attention of many as her throwback confession went viral

Wife of renowned Nigerian pastor Enoch Adeboye, Foluke Adeboye, has shared a personal story about the sacrifices she made after giving her life to Christ.

In a resurfaced throwback video, Folu Adeboye spoke candidly about how her lifestyle changed when she and her husband became born again, particularly during their early days in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The secret sacrifice pastor adeboye’s wife made before finding faith. Credit: @enochadeboye

Source: Instagram

According to her, she had a strong love for fashion before her conversion and had already acquired several gold items, including jewelry she had prepared for her young child, who was under two years old at the time.

However, after joining RCCG, she explained that wearing such items was discouraged within the church. As a result, she made a drastic decision to give them up completely.

“Every woman loves fashion,” she said, recalling how much she had invested in gold and other accessories. “By the time we became born again, it was a taboo for you to have them.”

She revealed that instead of keeping or selling the items, she chose to dispose of them by throwing everything into the lagoon.

Folu noted that her mother’s friend questioned her decision, suggesting she could have given the valuables to her mother to sell. But she stood by her conviction.

“I said, whatever is not good for me is not good for my mother,” she explained.

She also recounted a period when she switched from wearing gold to “Cooper,” a popular alternative at the time, admitting she spent a considerable amount on it.

Despite the sacrifices, Folu Adeboye said she has no regrets about her decision and does not feel she missed out on anything significant.

“What would I say I miss? Not much, I have already sold myself,” she added.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared his encounter with a woman with multiple scars on her body and the instant healing she received.

During the January 2026 Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Adeboye recounted his encounter with a woman in the USA who followed him to his hotel room, revealing torture scars from nightly attacks, which vanished after his prayer.

“A woman pursued me to my hotel room in the USA even after I had prayed for her downstairs. When we got inside the room, she raised up her dress and I saw scars all over her body. I prayed for her and all the scars disappeared immediately," Pastor Adeboye said in a video that has gone viral.

Adeboye, 82 years old, is famous for using testimonies to illustrate instant divine intervention. In 2025, the RCCG leader also shared a personal testimony which he said revealed the power of simply saying, “God bless you.”

He recounted how, during one of his night prayer walks, he encountered a woman with her child by the roadside, hoping for money from passers-by. Adeboye explained that he had no money with him but offered the words, “God bless you.” The woman responded with “amen.”

Pastor Adeboye’s wife shares the turning point that changed everything. Credit: @enochadeboye

Source: Facebook

Folu Adeboye's video trends

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

fulstop said:

"Sorry ma even the watch you wearing is also a jewelry,a silver jewelry."

gospel_gist_official said:

"YES! JEWELERIES IS A SIN>>>>>>>>>>❤️."

Lola Ogun said:

"Your husband said that you have no money then ,You have money to buy Cooper 😁😁😁."

gospel_gist_official said:

"I STAND WITH MAMA>>>>>>>>>>>>❤️."

meda_2525 said:

"Yes it’s true, I don’t wear jewellery and makeup."

Tunde Ednut reacts to Adeboye's prophecy

Legit.ng previously reported that social media personality Tunde Ednut reacted to Pastor Adeboye's prophecies for 2026.

Adeboye sparked reactions after he also predicted a “reverse japa,” where many Nigerians who left the country for better opportunities abroad would return.

Reacting to Adeboye's reverse japa prediction, Tunde Ednut, in a comment, told the cleric to take back his prophecy.

Source: Legit.ng