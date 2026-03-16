Shaffy Bello revealed that she underwent a tubal ligation, permanently tying her fallopian tubes, approximately 26 years ago

The actress admitted that while her former husband pleaded for more children, she remained resolute in her decision to prioritize her own desires

The actress noted that because the procedure was so definitive, any pregnancy today would be nothing short of a "divine" miracle

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has opened up about a deeply personal decision she made decades ago regarding childbirth.

The screen star revealed that she underwent a medical procedure many years ago to prevent herself from having more children because she had already decided she did not want a large family.

The actress made the revelation during a discussion about motherhood on her YouTube platform, Shaffy Bello TV.

Shaffy Bello says she underwent a tubal ligation, permanently tying her fallopian tubes, approximately 26 years ago. Photos: Shaffy Bello.

Source: Instagram

While reflecting on her journey as a mother, the actress explained that the decision was one she had carefully considered and remained firm about.

According to Bello, the procedure was carried out about 26 years ago after she concluded that two children were enough for her.

The thespian, who recently shared why she avoids Nigerian roads, said she had always been certain about the kind of family she wanted to build.

However, the decision was not entirely shared by her then-husband, who hoped they would have more children.

Despite his request, the actress maintained her stance.

“My ex-husband had to beg me to have another one. I didn’t want a lot of children. I wanted to stop,” she said during the conversation.

The actress also shared details about the medical procedure that permanently prevented her from becoming pregnant again.

According to her explanation, doctors operated on her navel and tied her fallopian tubes.

This medical process, often referred to as tubal ligation, prevents the eggs released by the ovaries from reaching the uterus.

Describing how the procedure happened, Bello said:

“So they went through my navel, went in there, did what they needed to do, and they tied it up. That was it. They closed my eggs.”

The actress explained that the surgery effectively ended the possibility of future pregnancies.

Shaffy Bello admits that while her former husband pleaded for more children, she remained resolute in her decision. Photos: Shaffy Bello.

Source: Instagram

Despite the seriousness of the topic, Bello also shared a humorous perspective about the outcome of the procedure.

She joked that if she were ever to become pregnant after the operation, she would consider it nothing short of divine intervention.

“I’ve always said to myself that after tying my tubes, if I get pregnant, I will feel like Mary, it’s a holy child,” she said jokingly.

Watch the interview below:

Shaffy Bello vows to confront disrespectful youth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaffy Bello, in a 2024 interview with Stephanie Coker, stated that she would descend on young people who disrespect her and call her by name.

The actress was asked if she had encountered Gen Z who called her by name, and in response, she said she had.

She noted that the Igbos are not like the Yorubas when it comes to showing respect, but they are not disrespectful. They call elderly women "aunts".

Source: Legit.ng