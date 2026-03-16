A Nigerian lady who is based in Canada shared how she was almost denied entry into the North American country

She had visited Nigeria for one month and after landing in Canada, she was almost denied entry because of a document

Many who came across the lady's story shared their thoughts on how she was able to survive the interrogation at the airport

A Nigerian lady narrated how she was almost denied entry into Canada upon her return.

She had visited Nigeria for one-month before returning to her base in Canada.

Lady Who Visited Nigeria For 1 Month Returns to Canada, Shares How She Was Almost Denied Entry

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady shares experience at Canada border

Identified as @ayanfe_aa on TikTok, she shared how she met an unexpected situation at the border after landing in Canada.

She stated that on getting to the border control officers table, where she was aksed for her work permit but unfortunately, it was not with her.

According to her, the officer sked her to move to a smaller room.

She said:

“In my defense, I had two other international trips last year. Both of the trips, I had my work permit with me but they never once asked to see it. So I just assumed that having your work visa was enough to get you back into the country.

The lady shared how she was interrogated before she was finally let into the country.

In the comments, she added:

"Tbh I was ready for them to put me on a free flight to Nigeria. The work permit is literally just a piece of paper that authorities you to work, while the work visa is added to your passport and allows you to enter the country."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Canada-based lady's ordeal

G😻 | UK CONTENT CREATOR

You look so familiar! I can’t really remember where but I’m sure I know you somewhere.

Meenarh💕💕

Literally same thing happened to me. I took my study permit and they didn’t ask for it but asked if I brought kilishi

Nimah | mom of 2 | 🇳🇬🇨🇦

That happened to me many years ago, it was my study permit. The officer was kind and he checked their system and I also showed a copy , he said don’t leave the country without it again

S Wealthsmith

Ma’am we appreciate your contribution but also be law abiding 😊. Thank you for your attention to this matter

Mr Lola

As a diplomat they won’t let you in without your diplomatic passport. Sorry about your experience but pls always hold your documents.

Chika 🦋

Ayanfeeee abeg ooo thank God let you in o we have bills 💵 to pay inside this freezer o lol! Welcome back

Mide🌸

What a risk lol

Kemi Kems

Not the drive home😂 Yh, it all depends on the discretion of the border officer. Pele & to be fair, the info is on their screen o

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng